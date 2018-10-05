Letters to the editor (Oct. 5, 2018)

Vote ‘no’
Brett Kavanaugh is poor choice. It’s obvious his background was poorly researched and his qualifications have been cherry picked. His judgment is biased and he has trouble with high pressure situations, as we witnessed on Sept 27.
It seems to me that Sen. Pat Roberts is putting extreme effort into getting Second Amendment, abortion restrictions and protecting the president in his supreme court nominee. If there are women inconveniently in the way of these goals, then ignore, look both ways and move on. There are plenty of conservative judges, please move to the next candidate.
Kavanaugh’s story is unbelievable. It’s difficult for a women to confront her attacker and it appears that Kavanaugh has been involved in multiple incidents. A position of authority is not an automatic get-out-jail card and arm-waving the problem is callous and shows little insight. It’s time women be respected. This how to start that respect.
I’m urging that Senators Roberts and Moran to vote NO for Brett Kavanaugh.
Steve Johnson, Wichita
New Cold War
“Cold War 2.0” (Sunday Eagle) is a logical thing to be happening, and a cold war is more acceptable than regular war. Trump and the right wing are joyfully sending out their welcome, while fueling it in any way they can. It will help divert attention from the chaos going on at home and can help boost our economy through the funding of defensive measures. Lucrative contracts to corporations will be waiting in the wings. Some crumbs will be thrown to the common people in the way of jobs to keep them happy, while the big money is sucked to the top.
Having dangerous enemies is at times real, but through history they have been exaggerated or even created. And either way, the rich and powerful are the ones who benefit most. Gone is the day when powerful people physically force common people to do their will and hand over their money. It is now done through politics.
Jim Laney, Wichita
Consequences
Democrats demand that Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court be delayed until after the midterm election. Too bad they weren’t as accommodating during the 2010 Obamacare debacle, which the Republicans wanted to postpone until after the midterm when they recaptured the House of Representatives. Instead, they were treated to “We have to pass the bill so we can find out what’s in it” from Nancy Pelosi and the “Nuclear Option” from Harry Reid. Obamacare carried through the legislative process without a single Republican vote. Maybe Barack Obama was correct, “Elections do have consequences”.
Michael Mackay, Mulvane
Kindness
On Sept. 20 at about 6:00 p.m., my grandchildren and I were pulled over just south of 29th Street and Maize Road with a flat tire. We called AAA but they were busy and didn’t get there until 7:15 p.m. In that time, eight vehicles pulled over as well as a dog walker and all asked if we needed help. Thanks to all of you who stopped. Let me tell you, Wichita, kindness and concern for others are alive and going strong in Wichita, Kansas, USA.
Jan Caster, Wichita
Streets
Over 75 years ago my father said to me, “You can always tell when it’s an election year because they start working on the streets.” Hello! Just look around.
Bob Walterscheid, Wichita
Popular vote
It’s time the people of the United States and Kansas support the National Popular Vote. The electoral system is broken, our voices don’t count. Please support the National Popular Vote.
Richard C. Mendoza, Wichita
Comments