Letters to the editor (Sept. 29, 2018)

Serious business
The Senate hearings focused on the allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, have been nothing short of ugly. These are very serious allegations, and both sides must be respected and heard. Instead, Kavanaugh’s supporters automatically discount Ford as “just another woman” getting in the way, making false allegations against one of their own. Those behind Foley too easily assume that Kavanaugh is a sexual predator because he represents white male power.
This is serious business, and the proceedings must reflect that. Yes, Kavanaugh must be treated as innocent until proven guilty; at the same time, Foley should be treated with equal respect and her story needs to be told. This process should not be rushed; the appointment of a U.S. Supreme Court judge is for life and should thus be reserved for those of the highest character.
Thank goodness for at least one significant improvement to the gross mistake of an all-male committee questioning Anita Hill and Clarence Thomas in 1991. It now includes women.
Ann Fetters, Wichita
Let justices decide
For the second time in the past 27 years, the American people have been treated to the worst spectacle of failed American government that we can imagine and endure. It has to end now.
The Supreme Court of the United States currently is missing one member. The justices have been watching the spectacle that played out and THEY should be the ones who determine who shall join them on the court. Kavanaugh’s fate should be decided by a unanimous vote. If all eight justices decide that he is worthy, he should join the court. If even one disagrees, then he should be rejected and the president should put forth a new candidate, with the choices coming from a list of candidates put forth by the Supreme Court Justices.
This isn’t rocket science, it’s a no brainer. The justices are familiar with the best and brightest judicial candidates in our nation, yet each in their own right is also a legal voter. The justices should select the individual they believe will be most able to compromise, with comity, compassion and fairness. The divisiveness and bickering of our citizens now has America looking into the abyss.
Chuck Glover, Wichita
Thanks
Many thanks and God Bless you, to the bystanders and first responders who were at or came to the intersection of 45th and Tyler Road at 3:00 p.m. last Sunday, who extracted us from our overturned vehicle. We were struck by a driver who ran a stop sign and hit us. We were unable to get out of the vehicle, so to you heroes again, many thanks. The wife spent several days in the hospital but has been released and is at home and doing better.
Larry Edwards, Valley Center
Brands to support
Nearly 80 percent of the U.S. public believe CO2 (carbon dioxide) should be regulated. But industry has been slow to show virtue when it comes to the environment. So has Congress, who over the years handed companies the freedom to pump CO2 and other pollutants into the air, land and waters.
Fortunately some companies understand the financial and human risks of a changing climate. Budweiser is switching 100 percent of its energy use to clean renewable sources. Ikea, Whole Foods and Walmart are putting solar panels on many of their stores. Locally, Berry Tractor Equipment’s regional stores are adding solar. Many big energy users like Google and Apple are moving toward 100 percent clean energy. This “virtue signaling” informs customers and investors these brands care about the environment.
Even Wall Street is interested in these signals. S&P Dow Jones Indices has recently released the S&P Carbon Price Risk Adjusted Index Series. For the first time, this gives investors a clear view of the risks that climate change brings to businesses’ bottom line.
Consumers can help speed the transition to a clean energy economy by supporting brands that demonstrate concern for the environment.
Darrel Hart, Wichita
