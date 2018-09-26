Letters to the editor (Sept. 26, 2018)

Kids
I’m for kids. Usually I’m not a single-issue voter. Usually I care about many public issues. This election year, however, I’m only for kids. Kids’ schools, kids’ foster system, kids’ adult caregivers, kids’ age-appropriate entertainment, nutritious food, safe and healthful physical activity, safety from predators.
I’m for kids. No more kids’ tragedies in the news. All kids depend on adults. Adults who will nudge/nurture/help kids grow to be accountable, healthy, happy, independent, whatever their income, race, neighborhood.
Let’s help them with stable living conditions, firm financial support, personal kindness, information, motivation. I urge responsible voters to elect candidates who are wise and caring not only about their own kids, but also other peoples’ kids.
Do YOU, the reader, want to keep voting to keep your party happy, or would you too adopt this very special single voting focus, kids?
Jane Byrnes, Wichita
Rich diversity
In her book “Political Tribes - Group Instinct and the Fate of Nations” Amy Chua writes about America being a “super group.” Except for Native Americans, we are a nation of immigrants, a true melting pot, which has been able to more successfully integrate diverse groups of people from around the world into the fabric of our country.
According to Chua, our society is now devolving into racial, ethnic, religious and political tribalism. Tribalism, inherent in human societies, is a major obstacle to plural democracies.
Immigrants have added a rich diversity to our society; they do work we may not want to do, they pay taxes to support our government and they fight in defense of our country.
If our country is to remain the great country it is, we must cast our votes to resist fear, hatred, division and tribalism from the top down. Our DNA determines the color of our skin, hair, and eyes, but we all belong to the tribe called humanity.
William Skaer, Wichita
Kavanagh circus
You can’t ever say America doesn’t love a good sex scandal, and Judge Kavanagh’s confirmation hearings have turned into a genuine three-ring circus now that no less than three women have come forward accusing the nominee of high school and college era sexual improprieties.
Soda, chip, beer, pizza and microwave popcorn companies will make millions when Thursday’s repeat of the 1991 Anita Hill media frenzy sensation hits the airwaves.
There’s nuclear war issues with North Korea, an international tariff war with China, corporate and government servers being hacked, hurricane relief, lack of healthcare and housing — but what’s all of that against a good old fashioned sex scandal for top billing?
John Williamson, Wichita
Kobach, tax cuts
I wish it were not so, but I am afraid Kris Kobach does not understand how to govern. This follows from his failure to understand that the private sector cannot function without a healthy and well-funded public sector. Together, the two create a strong economy and satisfied citizens.
It might seem gratifying to have the extra money that comes from tax cuts. With that you can buy more personal items, such as clothing, food, automobiles, etc.
But what do you lose as a tradeoff? Suppose you want safety. How and where do you buy police and fire protection diminished because of tax cuts? What is the impact of diminished facilities for schools that train the workforce and innovators?
In Kansas, road and highway construction has suffered from tax cuts. Thousands of services, many we do not often consider, such as public parks, recreational facilities, inspection of nursery schools and food safety also suffer.
Kobach says, “Let’s cut taxes.” What that means is: Let’s cut public services and investments. It restrains economic growth and personal well-being. Kobach’s statements prove that he does not understand what Makes Kansas Great.
Ed Olson, Manhattan
Comments