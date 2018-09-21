Letters to the editor (Sept. 21, 2018)

Tribute to Deputy Kunze
Although we never met, you protected my family and me.
Your vocation was to uphold the right and fight the wrong.
You are our warrior at home, whose courage I cannot imagine.
Now you are gone and we will miss you so.
Alan Reichert, Wichita
Hold Kavanaugh accountable
Some have said Judge Brett Kavanaugh should not be held accountable for something he did as a teenager, especially when the person who has accused him of attempted rape and assault didn’t report the incident at the time.
Seventeen-year-olds know the difference between right and wrong. Some seventeen-year old people are tried and convicted as adults for crimes they commit at that age.
There were witnesses to the attack on Dr. Ford. Also, she did tell others about the attack at a certain point in her life. Given the attacks on her and her family after her claim became public, who can blame her if she had kept quiet? Yet, those who have been traumatized by sexual molestation, especially if it’s accompanied by violence, never forget, no matter how long ago it happened.
We don’t need another Supreme Court justice who preys on women. We need Supreme Court justices who respect all people, including women. Further, how can we trust a man nominated by a president who was caught on tape bragging that he grabbed women by their private parts any time he wanted?
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is not a good person for the job of Supreme Court Justice.
Diane Wahto, Wichita
Kavanaugh allegations disappearing
The sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh is sinking faster than Ted Kennedy's car at Chappaquiddick. When Ruth Ginsberg's seat on the Supreme Court is vacated, maybe Democrats could enlist the aid of Tawana Brawley. Together with another $25,000 bounty from Bill Cosby, that would cement their reputation as defenders of America's virtue. Bill Clinton and Anthony Weiner would be so proud.
Michael Mackay, Mulvane
Time for circuses to go
I am a Shriner and I read the report about a spooked camel at Pittsburgh circus injuring seven people (Sept. 17 Kansas.com). This sad incident allegedly occurred when a child threw a shovel at the camel, startling it, and causing it to buck and tossing one woman around in the saddle and injuring some children. Thankfully, their injuries were comparatively mild, although one child had a fractured arm.
I don't blame the camel in the slightest. The first Midian Shrine circus I can remember attending was at age three in 1966. Back then, circuses were a lot more enjoyable. I loved the lions, tigers, elephants, camels, zebras, even little dogs. The "tricks" they did were entertaining. However, as I grew into an adult, I believe circuses changed and animal trainers became more ruthless for animals to do "stupid human tricks" that were unnatural.
Big aggressive animals such as huge lions and tigers were placed in cages aboard circus trains in close proximity to animals that they would naturally prey upon, such as zebras or little dogs. I regard that action as cruel and inhumane. The animals in modern years are shuttled between circus venues at an unnecessarily rapid pace in order to generate more revenue. As a Shriner myself, I think ALL circuses (Shrine circuses and others too) should cease using wild animals or even cease altogether. I believe in animal sanctuaries where animals can live in one spot and in a habitat closely resembling their native habitat. The day has come when we need to respect animal rights more.
James Marples, Esbon
Comments