Letters to the editor (Sept. 12, 2018)

Last Saturday I attended the memorial service for my long time neighbor and friend Robert Nordyke. Forty years an English teacher and forensics/ debate coach at Campus. A long, honorable career.
During his long, courageous battle with melanoma, I've considered the impact of his life. A veteran, husband, father, teacher and coach, he lived his life well. He was as dedicated to his students as he was to his own family. I know. I saw the countless hours he gave to those students at home year after year. No wonder that those same former students took on the work of organizing his memorial service. Nicely done.
In my mind is the image of a placid mill pond when a pebble is cast into it. The ripples propagate far into the horizon. Teachers can have this same effect. They can touch the future in a way perhaps few can. Bob Nordyke's efforts, I'm sure, will reach far into that horizon. This was clear given the many emotional tributes shared during his packed service. I was touched.
This man will be missed by many as his was a life well lived. May the ripples he created travel far into our future.
Douglas Simpson, Wichita
Hecklers mar congressional debate
Two weeks ago, Pratt was fortunate to host the first forum of the election cycle with Rep. Ron Estes and James Thompson, our candidates for Congress. The forum was fair and well organized. Forum organizers Kimberly Declue and Tracey Beverlin should be applauded for a job well done.
The forum attracted voters from Pratt and other rural counties anxious to hear the differences between the candidates. It was disappointing that James Thompson brought a crowd of hecklers from Wichita with him who took up half the auditorium and were disrespectful to the forum organizers, Congressman Estes, and the entire local community by being loud, rude, and disruptive. Thompson recruited out-of-town activists to come to Pratt to cause a scene. There were dozens of cars with Sedgwick County tags in the parking lot. At one point, both Kimberly and Tracey had to stop the forum to ask the hecklers to be quiet or to leave.
Thompson's style of bullying and intimidation might work at protests and in socialist circles, but it isn't how we do things in rural Kansas. My vote goes to Rep. Ron Estes and his common-sense Kansas solutions.
Kurt Fairchild, Stafford County Republican Party Chairman
It’s Trump’s success, not Obama’s
For eight years the Obama administration passed the buck for his failed economic policies off on George Bush.
Now former president Obama in his attack on Trump speech (September 7) is trying to take credit for the miraculous economic recovery of the Trump administration as well.
Other than a distinguished legacy of being wrong on everything, Obama is without question the most duplicitous president in American history.
There is nothing more repulsive than a former president who blames everyone, including the American people for the failures of his administration and then attempts to claim the success of others as his own.
Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson
Congress should rein in the president
The best protection against an erratic U.S. President is Congress, not an anonymous White House staffer’s op-ed to the New York Times.
Members of Congress must preserve the crucial checks and balances on which our democracy depends. This is especially true when it comes to declaring war, a power our Constitution (Article 1:8) gives solely to Congress.
I urge Rep. Estes to sign on to H.R. 4837, the “No Unconstitutional Strike against North Korea Act,” and Senators Moran and Roberts to co-sponsor companion bill S. 2047.
Both bills reaffirm Congress’ sole power to declare war except to repel a sudden attack. Congress, not sneaky staff members, should be reining in an impetuous president.
Further, let’s remember that diplomacy is a marathon, not a sprint. Our State Department, president, and North Korean leaders should be encouraged to take the time necessary to arrive at better international relationships that promote the common good.
Dorlan Bales, Wichita
