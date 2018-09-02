Letters to the editor (Sept. 2, 2018)

Exhibit kindness
I was disheartened after reading a national news story about a waitress giving a name badge to a special needs man. The headline read “Waitress’ kind deed for man with Down syndrome goes viral.” Don’t misunderstand; I applaud what she did.
What disturbs me is that such a simple act not only warranted a national news story but apparently blew up on social media as well. Shouldn’t we be surrounded by such kindnesses every day; instead, they have become so infrequent as to warrant national attention.
There is a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth these days because of divisive political rhetoric. There are still some of us holding out hope that this is an anomaly in the historical timeline. But, for that to be true, people have to start drawing a line in the sand. Regardless of political affiliation, they can’t justify their own poor behavior because someone they see on tv or someone they read on twitter is nasty. They are responsible for their own actions and must hold themselves to a higher standard. They must declare that today is the day that common decency and kindness to others is now the rule rather than the exception.
Teresa Day, Wichita
Protect animals
The Farm bill deals with more than just farming. It deals with food, conservation, animal welfare, and so much more.
As our Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts endeavors to complete work on the bill, in his capacity as chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I urge him to support several animal welfare provisions under consideration.
One of the most important ones is a provision, approved in the House 359 to 51, that would assure that our U.S. laws against animal fighting are applied evenly in the U.S., including in U.S. territories. Dogfighting and cockfighting are disgraceful spectacles, pitting animals against each other who are often forced to keep fighting even after they’ve suffered horrific injuries. Our nation should have a zero tolerance policy for these staged barbaric events.
It’s not too late to call the Senator and urge him to join Kansans in working to stop dogfighting and cockfighting. You can call him at 202-224-4774.
David O. Wiebers, Overland Park
Farewell, Lawrence-Dumont
Lawrence-Dumont Stadium has always been a personal gem in this town, as I’m sure it has for many people.
Thirty years of my best memories are in that park, soon to be demolished. I recently attended a Wingnuts game and witnessed the toll that 84 years has had. A lot of the wear and tear is a choice deliberately made by those in power. The paint scheme is the same as when the last iteration of the Wranglers were still in existence over 10 years ago. I sat in a box seat that was not bolted to the ground. The box seat behind me had no seat at all, and most were bleached from the sun. The right field banners are worn out, the center field speakers are exposed and rust is visible. So yes, the team is in need of an updated stadium, but that is largely due to willful neglect.
This city allows our history to rot to the point of having no other alternative but to demolish and build new. There are structures around the country and world far older than 84 years and in far better shape because of a choice and the effort the preserve and appreciate history. The effort needed clearly does not exist in Wichita.
I will be forever sad to see Lawrence-Dumont Stadium go. But I’ll always remember “Dancin Charlie”, the peanut vendor with the golden arm, and Mike the beer-man. As the wise George Henderson once said, “Goodbye my friend”.
Matt Crowe, Wichita
Comments