Letters to the editor (Sept. 1, 2018)

Practice being nicer, working together
To paraphrase, when you think we have hit rock bottom, we are surprised by hitting a new low. I was once asked, “Just how would a Trump presidency hurt me?” My answer then was “No, but then I am 70+ years old and have no children.” That speaks to my naivety.
His presidency has, at least, caused strained relations with people I consider friends. It is no longer acceptable just to be a Republican, you now have to be a Conservative Republican. Democrats are not the opposing party, they are Socialist, just one short step away to being full blown Communist.
As if his usual rants weren’t enough, the latest trumpism suggests that there will be violence if the Republican party doesn’t retain control of the legislature in the upcoming elections.
The backdrop for all this is the passing of John McCain. As a byproduct from all the eulogies offered for Sen. McCain, wouldn’t it be nice if we all practiced just a few of the things being said?
Danny Clemmer, Wichita
Helping turkey farmers prevent disease
America’s turkey farmers work hard to ensure the health of the turkeys we raise. But there are additional steps Congress can take now in the 2018 Farm Bill to help further protect American agriculture. As a Kansas turkey grower, I’m asking Congress to include key, bipartisan disease-fighting provisions in the final version of the bill. These provisions will help keep the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving dinner healthy and affordable.
A top priority must be to prevent disease from entering our farms. A devastating avian influenza (AI) outbreak in the spring of 2015 forced me to destroy every turkey on my farm in southeast Kansas after they tested positive for AI. It was heartbreaking for my family, and it was an economic blow to us and all the businesses that support our farm.
The turkey industry has made significant changes to protect flocks, but we need support from Congress to help build on these improvements. I encourage our congressional representatives, especially Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, to support full funding of a three-tiered program in the Farm Bill to prevent, identify and respond to animal health threats.
The Animal Pest, Disease and Disaster Prevention and Response Program (APAD) would make certain that we are well prepared to respond immediately to an animal disease crisis. APAD focuses on early detection and rapid response to protect the animal agriculture industry.
The second tier would strengthen our surveillance capability by funding the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, the first line of defense in animal disease prevention and testing. The Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Manhattan is part of this network.
Finally, response to deadly animal disease, such as Foot and Mouth Disease in cattle, will be enhanced by establishing a Vaccine Bank.
I urge our elected representatives to support inclusion of these provisions and provide permanent funding in the 2018 Farm Bill to support Kansas turkey farmers and all agriculture.
Denver Lawson, Pittsburg
