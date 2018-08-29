Letters to the editor

Standing at the NFL
With the NFL season approaching, let us raise our focus to the true heroes, not the few who use their celebrity to promote their personal issues.
Stand proudly and show your patriotism for our flag, our country. The camera needs to focus on and honor the citizens who are sharing their talents by performing the national anthem. United we STAND, divided we fall.
Lisa Becker, Wichita
Name calling
Laura Kelly said “I don’t call people childish names…..” and then said “If you thought Brownback was bad, Kris Kobach is Brownback on steroids.” That comment qualifies as childish to me.
I haven’t decided yet who I want as our next governor but at least we have 3 choices.
Paula S. Kidd, Wichita
More of the same
Dear Republican,
Please help me, I am totally confused. Kansans are finally putting the horribly destructive Brownback years behind us. Republicans and Democrats alike rated him the second worst governor in the entire United States. And now with the recent primary you have selected as your candidates Brownback clones. One of which is our part-time, judge-ordered back-to-law school Attorney General Kobach, who will make the Brownback cuts look penny ante.
Goodbye education, goodbye infrastructure, goodby mental health care, hello tax cuts for the wealthiest of Kansans.
Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.
Reg Matz, Hillsboro
Govern moderately
I have a dream. I love our democracy but see it being eroded by the current political environment. As the Republicans seem to be required to follow the Trump line, supporting views and actions with which they may disagree, or face defeat, my hope is that the feared “blue wave” this November becomes reality.
However, I also hope that the Democrats recognize that they represent the whole country, not just “their base”. They should campaign as close to the center as possible to attract independents and disenfranchised Republicans, and then govern moderately, seeking to represent as much of the population as possible.
Retaliating with an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth can only result in blind toothless people and a failing democracy. As voters we should expect better from our elected representatives.
Charles Eby, Wichita
Plastic bags
In a town where I used to live, a number of stores banded together and began charging a nickel per bag for plastic bags. They gave the proceeds to charity, so would not be accused of profiting from the move.
Within a very short time, almost everyone entering the stores had reusable bags in their hands. People don't like spending even a small amount for something they will throw away when they get home. Bravo, Kroger/Dillon's! “Wichita-area Dillons among Kroger stores to shed plastic bags” (Aug. 24 Eagle)
Carolyn Gardner, Wichita
