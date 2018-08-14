Letters to the Editor (Aug. 14)

NBC memories
I took my oldest grandson to an NBC World Series game at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium and it brought back memories of running around the stadium when I was his age 40 years ago.
Wichita leaders’ short-sighted decision to tear down and replace the stadium is wrong. We have been told nothing of their plans, no insight, just “big things are a coming,” while the NBC and the Wingnuts are left in the cold.
These groups have stood by our city and deserve our support. Any plans to replace the stadium should be put up for a city-wide vote with the choice of replacement or refurbishment. As a taxpayer, I would pay more to refurbish and keep Lawrence-Dumont and the memories it brings for our families.
Here’s hoping that 40 years from now, my grandson can take his kids and grandkids to Lawrence-Dumont and remember the times I took him there. Our shared memories of places help bind our community together.
Christopher Bradfield, Wichita
Cuba’s oppression
Cuba’s National Assembly approved the draft of a new constitution last month. This new document will replace the old constitution dating back to the mid-1970s. A state-controlled referendum will take place later this year and the new law of the land will certainly be approved.
The new constitution will probably approve the recognition of same-sex marriage and that may be the only positive change, although persecution of gays and lesbians may actually continue.
The Miami Herald recently reported that “article 3 of the new Constitution says that ‘socialism and the social and political revolutionary system established by this Constitution are irrevocable.’ ” It continues that “Citizens have the right to combat by all means, including armed struggle, when other means are not available, against anybody who seeks to topple the political, social and economic order established by this Constitution.” It basically means that there is no opposition allowed and citizens have the right to kill offenders if they challenge the status quo.
Unfortunately, the thousands who travel to the island never look beyond the old cars, music and cigars. After almost 60 years, Cuba continues to bleed under socialist oppression.
Gus Campuzano, Wichita
Bipartisan cooperation
When we were in school, we were graded on things like “works and plays well with others.” This is a trait we look for in others. Many of our elected officials don’t seem to look at this as a virtue.
However, some of our representatives in Washington realize that the bills that survive are those sponsored by members of both parties who are willing to work with others from across the aisle to do what is best for America. A group of these representatives have formed The Problem Solvers Caucus to work toward that goal.
The Problem Solvers Caucus is made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats with leaders from each side. A month ago, this group announced a “Break the Gridlock” plan to get reasonable, worthwhile bills passed.
The plan proposes changes to the rules by which the House introduces and processes bills, which will provide more open and bipartisan participation in the lawmaking process.
Encourage your congressman and those running for that position to support the rules change proposed by the Problem Solvers Caucus so Congress can start getting the work of the people done and do what is best for America.
Bill and Glenda Reynolds, Whitewater
