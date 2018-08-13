Letters to the Editor (Aug. 11)

Lombard has political future
I firmly support James Thompson in the race for Kansas 4th District for the U.S. House. As I do so, I thank Laura Lombard for her fine campaign and urge her to remain involved in Kansas politics.
Lombard is a fifth-generation Kansan who is grounded and driven. She knows the Plains, Washington, and the Middle East.
A born-and-raised Wichitan, she is a Jayhawk who went to the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and worked for the firm founded by former Secretary of Defense William Cohen, a moderate Republican. Then she founded MENA Consultants and became CEO of ImEpik. All this by her early 30s.
I don’t know about you, but this is the kind of Kansan I want the world to see. I have not met Lombard, but clearly she knows how to organize and speak up. Check out the Kansas Women poster she made for a 2017 march and see if you don't agree with everything it says.
Keep marching, Laura.
Avery Udagawa, Wichita
A partisan society
The deterioration of the American society should be cause of concern to all of us. It doesn’t matter which political party, race or religion you belong to — it is everywhere. The division, hate and anger are worse than they have been in the last 50 years.
The politicians have forgotten that they work for the people, not special-interest groups or their party, and they aren’t in office to line their own pockets. A political office isn’t a lifetime appointment. We are represented by a senator who hasn’t lived in Kansas for years. The radical branches of both parties are to blame, neither party is willing to work across the aisle.
Truth no longer seems to matter. People only listen to the news that agrees with their beliefs. There are two sides to every story and we should be willing to listen to both. Our society has forgotten “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
We all need to stop, step back and decide where our country is going. Then we need to set our political differences aside to work together for the good of all Americans. If we fail to do this, our country will surely fail.
Jeff Adams, El Dorado
Abortion aftermath
Again with the legal abortion, safe abortion theory (Tuesday’s letters). That dead-horse argument fails to consider the human life that’s ended. It fails to consider the alternate resources available for women and families that prevent the death of a child.
This agenda has nothing to do with protecting women. Stop misleading people facing life-long sorrow because of decisions based on misinformation.
Carolyn Winn, Wichita
Departing for Moscow
T-shirts at a President Trump rally proclaiming “I’d rather be Russian than a Democrat?” Please go.
If you have never lived under a dictatorship, you are not qualified to make such a statement, T-shirt or no. You need a lesson, and if you are not rich, and are just a “common” person, you need to please go spend a few months in Russia, Iran, China or North Korea.
I challenge you to do so.
Perhaps your “leader” will grease your stay in all or any one of these countries.
My experienced guess is that, after your less than “rich” experience, you will “thank God” you are one of the blessed ones that can live in the United States. For its faults, the United States is the most incredible country on Earth.
I have lived in some of these countries. If you have not, keep your inexperienced, hateful speech to yourselves.
Vicki Widner, Derby
