Letters to the Editor (Aug. 12)

Air show coming to McConnell
We are excited to host our community for the free Frontiers in Flight Open House and Air Show on Sept. 8-9 at McConnell Air Force Base. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
McConnell Air Force Base is more than a military base in the southeast corner of Wichita. This is your base. We are surrounded by the best communities across the Air Force, and it is a privilege to open our gates and show you what we are all about.
The character of our airmen matches the quality of our Midwestern neighbors, who have welcomed each of us into their homes, communities, and hearts.
Your support of our airmen and their families have made it possible to become the most accomplished air refueling and intelligence units in the world. For that, we cannot thank you enough.
Our airmen and our community partners have put together an incredible show this year. Their hard work will be seen throughout the weekend, from the more than 15 performers overhead to the 70-plus displays and the dozens of exhibits all around and across our flight line. Go to www.frontiersinflight.com for information.
Col. Josh Olson,
Commander, 22nd Air Refueling Wing
Avoiding tough questions
I received a call Wednesday about a phone town hall with Rep. Ron Estes. We were told we could ask questions. I soon realized, however, that questions were being screened. I made the mistake of communicating to the operator the topic of my question: climate change.
I wanted to ask Estes how he planned to show leadership in working for a livable, fossil-free environment for future generations. I am a mother of three young children. This topic is deeply important to me and should be for all who care about our children and grandchildren. I was never given the opportunity to ask my question. I waited on the phone for an hour, even prolonging my 1-year-old’s bedtime to ask my question.
Estes used his phone town hall to tout President Trump and bash Democrats. He only answered questions that aligned with his beliefs. He clearly does not represent me or countless others in the 4th District. We are tired of our members of congress paying more attention to their corporate donors than to the people they claim to represent.
We will work hard to see that we have a change in November.
Erin Robertson, Wichita
The power of Trump
Did you ever think a man could run for president, brag about the way he treated and talked about women, and still get women to vote for him?
Did you ever think a man could commit adultery and be divorced twice, something that most evangelical Christians believe that the Bible condemns, and still get the evangelical Christian vote?
And after that man is sworn in, did you ever think he would believe the leader of Russia, over his own intelligence committee, and still have the support of the people that put him in office?
Did you ever believe a president could threaten to deny the First Amendment’s rights to a free press and still have the support of the people that voted for him?
Maybe it is time to rethink your support for this man who was put into office strictly on people liking the way he talked and pep rallies filled with promises that you fell for. To my Democrat friends, quit the impeachment talk (it is not going to happen). Focus on November. He cannot be removed in this election, but his goal to tear down everything good about America can be severely restricted.
Wayne Powers, Derby
