Letters to the Editor (Aug. 7)

Wichita’s art scene
Wichita has over the years had a difficult time dealing with the arts and funding. Many times it seems as though the arts are looked at as being for the intellectual elite.
I was pleased to see funding for CityArts restored in the proposed city budget. It’s important to look at the benefit of the arts for the community.
I hope Wichita will continue to look at other communities that have embraced the arts and have seen both the community and financial benefits. Loveland, Colo., is a good example. It has supported the art community and now has a very active art community.
I went to CityArts recently as part of Final Friday. It had a solo show by the local artist Mike Miller. I was taken by the quality of his kinetic art. I was as excited to see the response of the other people in attendance. Little kids going from sculpture to sculpture. Parents were as excited as their kids. We have in Wichita what it would take to make Wichita a national center for the arts.
Winthrop Smith, Andover
Balance on the easel
Political cartoons are meant to be biting and provide a view point of the artist, but I am so sick of McClatchy’s hateful and far-left cartoons. The obvious bias is happy to be received by those who are on the side of just nasty commentary. But the readership of the paper is not on the same page as the obvious ownership from outside the community.
Yes, Kansas is a red state and yes, there are blue staters who live in the region. But the hate is tiresome. A little balance in the editorial cartoons would go a long way in the attitude of the readership and the increase of subscriptions which you live and die on.
No one wants to spend money on something that constantly slings mud in their face. Serving the whole is better than serving the few.
Roger Ringer, Medicine Lodge
Opinion page thoughts
I don’t miss Opinion Line. It could be good for a laugh, but it increasingly brought out the worst in and of us.
I do very much appreciate David Brooks’ commentary. Whatever the subject, I think he seeks the best in his reader. We can always use more of that.
Dana Shifflett, Newton
