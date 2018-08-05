Letters to the editor (Aug. 5)

Rep. Ron G. Estes for U.S. House
Recently I had the opportunity to attend a gathering in the honor of Rep. Ron Estes. It was very pleasant to see him give equal attention to everyone present. He is so friendly one could mistake him for a longtime neighbor.
From his conversation, it was clear he knew how Topeka works and how things get done in D.C. With Rep. Ron Estes in the 4th District, we are blessed.
Rasheed Khan, Wichita
Thompson for U.S. House
In the 4th District race for Congress, we have the opportunity to vote for a candidate who has demonstrated a commitment to civil rights as well as economic and social rights. That person is James Thompson.
Democrats cannot and should not win unless they embrace the interests of workers. We need a Congress that will support an economic bill of rights, similar to that proposed by President Roosevelt in his last State of the Union address to Congress in 1944.
Jim Phillips, Wichita
Barnett for governor
As a concerned Kansan who has watched this state take an unprecedented downward spiral under the Brownback/Colyer/Kobach regime, I sincerely and heartily thank The Eagle for the editorial endorsing Jim Barnett for the Republican nomination for governor.
As your editorial so adroitly put it, Barnett is a centrist with a no-nonsense approach to important issues facing Kansans. His candidacy stands in stark contrast to the misguided and alt-right ads clogging airwaves and mailboxes that are being funded by blackwater, nameless handlers bent on bring the Washington political juggernaut to Kansas.
I have worked with Barnett as both a patient and professionally for a number of years and know him to be the kind of calm, reasoned decision maker that we so desperately need in the governor’s office.
Barnett’s Kansas farm background and career have propelled him to the perfect place and time to move Kansas forward. Jim and his lieutenant governor choice, wife Rosie Hansen, stand in support of highways (no more robbing from that fund), for public school funding, for public safety and corrections, and for the myriad of other core services that bore the brunt of the Brownback/Colyer agenda.
Ron Keefover, Topeka
Brewer for governor
The Eagle’s reasoning to endorse Laura Kelly in the Democratic primary for governor is faulty. Citing that she “effectively brings results,” Sen. Kelly has sponsored three bills that became law in her multiple terms among Topeka political elite, and one of those bills named an elevator. This is effectively getting meaningful results?
She also co-sponsored the bill that allows Kansans to carry weapons openly in public, without training and without a permit. She also voted for the bill that gave Secretary of State Kris Kobach unconstitutional power to suppress voter participation. Instead of getting meaningful results for Kansas families, it sounds to me like she is a patsy for passing ugly Republican ideas.
Carl Brewer should have received the Eagle’s endorsement. He won election to two terms as Wichita mayor in this conservative community, garnering 69 percent when re-elected. He guided this city to economic revival following the 2008 recession, opening international markets to Wichita manufacturers.
It sounds to me as if Carl Brewer is the candidate who is a proven leader, and who knows how to effectively get results.
Kelly Johnston, Wichita
▪
The Eagle’s “narrow endorsement” of Democrats Laura Kelly, followed by Joshua Svaty, and slight mention of Carl Brewer, was troubling. The rationale for choosing Kelly and Svaty seemed to be that they got elected and served in Topeka for years; Brewer rated mention because he has favorable name recognition in the state.
You assessed Kelly on “heavy legislative experience and ideas that work well on both sides of the aisle.” Why wouldn’t you measure proven leadership? That’s why Brewer has favorable name recognition.
He has led delegations to China and Africa to establish international trade relationships and created the Mayor’s Youth Council to establish an inclusive leadership style. I can understand why your endorsements fail to list the achievements of the other candidates because they are few or nonexistent. But I fail to understand why the things Brewer has done did not merit a strong endorsement or at the very least a mention.
Mary K. Vaughn, Wichita
McClendon for secretary of state
I recently had the opportunity to meet Secretary of State candidate Brian McClendon. I was very impressed with him as a candidate. He talked about ways that we could maximize efficiency of voter registration and advance ballot requests using technology and improve our systems in county elections offices to be more integrated, more secure, and to better serve Kansans.
He also had interesting ideas to improve the online system for business filings so new businesses could have an easier time filing their required paperwork. Additionally, to help voters with identification requirements, McClendon has proposals to help people without driver’s licenses to get a free state ID in a more streamlined process.
I also admired his position on voting rights. He said the right to vote does not come from the secretary of state’s office, rather it is an inherent right of citizens. This is a refreshing stance on one of our most important freedoms, especially considering the way Secretary of State Kris Kobach has treated voting rights. The office isn’t supposed to be the gatekeeper of voting rights. It is supposed to facilitate voter participation.
Ken Hawkins, Halstead
Erickson for Kansas House 87th
I met Renee Erickson six years ago, when her family began worshiping here with our congregation in Wichita. Since then we have grown to be friends and sisters in Christ. As a politically active person who advocates for the constitutional principles that made our nation great, I have grown to appreciate Renee.
I want principled people serving us in Topeka, and I know of no more courageous and principled person than Renee for the 87th District.
Treatha Brown-Foster, Wichita
Kennedy for Kansas House 87th
Jeff Kennedy deserves your vote to represent the 87th District in the Kansas House. He is a legitimate long-term resident of the district. His opponent recently moved into the district, presumably for the purpose of running for office.
Jeff is a lawyer, admired by his peers, and well-known among the many charities and community groups he has supported by giving of his time and valuable advice. Among them are the Sports Commission, Orpheum Theatre and Kansas Energy Council.
He has been a trustee for the Wichita Art Museum for years, and we have depended on his advice through many challenges. He supports tax policy that is fair and supports education, and will focus on economic growth.
Our Legislature needs a man of his wisdom and courage to speak and vote following his personal convictions. His legal background will provide a voice of knowledge and experience currently lacking in Topeka.
Sondra Langel, Wichita
Cruse for County Commission
The recent findings of the Chung Report, illuminating Wichita’s sub-par economic health, did not surprise. Also not surprising is Lacey Cruse’s social-media campaign ad, “No More Old White Guys.”
This begs the question, who benefits from the status quo? If anyone is truly offended by this slogan, with all due respect to my elders, remember: the lid is off Pandora’s box when it comes to media and politics. Today, given the data, this is a rational statement.
Cruse will bring fresh ideas to a stagnant commission. As she has all her life, she’ll bring thoughtful, common-sense perspectives. Her belief in the human spirit inspires everyone she touches. She knows from experience the struggles we all face, and her success in life shows hard work and tenacity really do work.
Cruse knows that government has a role to play in helping people live better, more prosperous lives. We need people on the County Commission working for all of us. We need representatives who will not blindly adhere to policies proven to be ineffective. We need people who work for us and that is Lacey Cruse.
Kent Thomas Williams, Wichita
Ranzau for County Commission
“Going with the flow” does not fit County Commissioner Richard Ranzau. Yes, Ranzau makes waves, and that is a good thing.
He stands firmly against special deals for the well connected. Principled, ethical, hardworking and innovative, Ranzau promotes actions that get the best benefit for taxpayers. When the county needed to sell excess county property (a cell tower), Ranzau suggested selling it at auction, rather than selling to a hand-selected buyer for $280,000. Auction proceeds were $610,000.
Ranzau is emphatic that facts should be on the table before making decisions that impact Sedgwick County residents. Ranzau voted for requiring voter approval for any tax increases, froze the mill levy and cut debt limit in half. While chairman, Ranzau initiated the joint effort with Wichita to build the new Law Enforcement Training Center at a savings of $20 million.
Shirley Koehn, Wichita
▪
Richard Ranzau is one of the most effective elected officials we have at any level. His focus is consistently on how best to use our tax dollars for basic services instead of pandering to politically connected insiders.
Rather than rushing through the agenda to approve every grant or project which the bureaucrats or special-interest groups want, he asks how our money will be spent and for whose benefit. As a result, Ranzau has saved Sedgwick County taxpayers $330,000 on the sale of a county-owned cell tower, $325,000 per year on vehicle repair costs, $20 million on the construction of the new Law Enforcement Training Center at WSU, $10.2 million on the Reagan building purchase and remodel, and $1.5 million on the new Park City EMS station while reducing administrative costs.
New appraisals are increasing our property taxes by over 5 percent this year. This means every homeowner and renter will pay more for local elected officials to spend.
But we can stop this increase spending by re-electing Ranzau on Aug. 7 to help lower the county mill levy, hold down costs and keep making common-sense decisions for all of us.
Walt Chappell, Wichita
Campaign ad offensive
I found Kirk Seminoff’s “Pivot Point” commentary in the July 31 Eagle interesting. He tells us that the two female Democratic candidates for Sedgwick County Commission have a joint internet campaign poster that I’m sure has raised ire in some, joy in others.
The poster declares in large print, “NO MORE OLD WHITE GUYS,” referring to the age and skin color of the current commission. I have to assume that this means male candidates of any age, that are men of color, are acceptable. Preferred, apparently, would be either young, female, or of color. (Using these dynamics, all three in one person would have to be the grand slam.)
This smacks of both race bigotry and age discrimination, and immediately brings to my mind the Rev. Martin Luther King’s words “Judge a man not by the color of his skin, but by the content of his character.” Sorry progressives, you can’t have it just one way. This has to be a street that traffic can move on in both directions.
The ending of their campaign poster, regaining the large type, states “WE GET S--- DONE.” This alone should tell us something about these candidates.
Don Maxey, Wichita
