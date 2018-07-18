Letters to the Editor (July 18)

Socialism and the 4th District primary
When I learned that Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would be making an appearance at a James Thompson campaign rally, I was both surprised and concerned. Initially, I was excited about their visit and the opportunity to hear them speak in person. But I was concerned about their visit interfering in a Democratic primary between two progressive candidates, Thompson and Laura Lombard.
If Thompson wins the primary, I’m concerned Republicans will use his ties with Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez to paint him as a socialist. This association may not only hurt his race, but will also hurt other Democrats on the ballot as Republican will galvanize their base against the socialists.
I have had the opportunity to get to know Lombard and am in full support of her candidacy. I have found her to be intelligent, reasonable, engaged, and willing to work hard to represent all Kansans well. I encourage all voters to learn about the candidates and how they will work for their best interests.
Lynnette Jacobsen, Andover
Laura Ingalls Wilder’s life experiences
On April 29, The Eagle published an interesting article concerning the makeover of the Ingalls family cabin near Independence. Thousands of young people have read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s series of books about her family’s life.
The books told of the difficult and sometimes fearful life on the prairie. Wilder shared episodes of lessons she and her siblings learned as they grew toward adulthood. Children who have read or will read her books can learn many of those same life lessons.
A July 7 Eagle opinion piece shared that in 1954, three years before her death, a children’s literature award was created in Wilder’s name. Within the last month, the American Library Association announced it was dropping Wilder’s name from the award because at some places in her books, there were comments that showed a lack of respect for “the Indians.”
As Christine Flowers of the Philadelphia News mentioned in her column, “to blame Laura Ingalls Wilder for writing about the conflicts from her own 1940s perspective is a bit much. It is, in fact, unreasonable.” I totally agree.
Ella Lehl Frederick, Wichita
Ode to America
This bountiful country America,
Was once a very great nation;
People spoke to each other with civility,
Whatever their life's situation.
But during civil rights and Vietnam struggles,
Came the horrific murder of Jack;
The Establishment was vigorously booted,
America was not turning back.
The country hit rock bottom,
When Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace.
As double-digit inflation arrived,
Many felt they were losing the race.
But with huge defense spending she fought back,
Out of the economic inflationary mess;
America bankrupted the Soviet Union,
And won the Cold War (more or less).
But the once promised financial peace dividend,
Was lost in a return to more war;
The volatile Middle East had given Americans,
A number of quagmire conflicts for sure.
So we turned our attention to a black man,
Hoping to heal a bitter racial divide;
But the nation became even more polarized,
Civil discourse and politeness had died.
Today in agonizing frustration,
America ponders what next shall we do?
I plan to make peace with our countrymen,
And hope that you also will, too.
Leland Johnson, Wichita
