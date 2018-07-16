Letters to the Editor (July 16)

Vote to make a difference
On July 10, a contributor to the editorial page made a valiant effort to validate President Trump’s unorthodox behaviors while at the same time touting his “many accomplishments.”
While one may be able to disregard his brashness, his rude and insulting remarks to anyone who disagrees with him, and his narcissistic ego, I must take exception to his tendency to “exaggerate.”
The man is a liar — a pathological liar. Someone who lies to you repeatedly has no respect for you. They think you are gullible, stupid and they know that they can tell you just about anything and you will believe them. If that person is the President of the United States, then that becomes a serious problem.
He speaks often of his many accomplishments, but most of those have been far more harmful than helpful, most specifically his tariffs and his policies on immigrant families.
I hope that voters will seriously consider what kind of country they want to live in and, more importantly, what do they want for their children and grandchildren. If you truly want to make this country great again, then vote in the upcoming elections and help make that happen.
Kenneth Breeden, Wichita
Right to send Opinion Line away
I’ve been a frequent contributor to the Opinion Line and tried to be positive and encouraging.
I understand, and I agree — stopping Opinion Line is for the best. We’ve become way too divided and hateful a society.
But I’m sad to see Opinion Line go for one reason. I wrote a letter to the editor years ago and immediately started getting solicitations and junk mail from organizations that concluded that I shared their cause and would support them.
For that reason, I will be unlikely to write to the editor in the future. You may publish this letter if you deem it worthy. It’s likely to be my last.
Mark Lenz, Wichita
Wrong to send Opinion Line away
The Eagle decided to discontinue the daily Opinion Line onslaught of hateful negative and hurtful comments. That type of comment is not welcome on the pages of The Wichita Eagle anymore.
Then why does The Eagle continue to allow the likes of columnists Leonard Pitts Jr. and Davis Merritt to subject our community to hateful, negative and hurtful comments every week? Since November 2016, not more than a handful of columns between the two of them have been about anything other than disparaging our duly elected president, his supporters, the GOP or conservatives in general.
Kirk Seminoff, Opinion page editor, does not want to print anything that he disagrees with. And he will stop it even if he has to cancel a popular feature of the paper like Opinion Line.
I'm surprised to see that the conservative column of Cal Thomas is still printed. But Thomas has a way of pointing out the lunacy of the left without the vitriol and bitterness used blatantly by Pitts and, maybe a little less so, by Merritt.
Wayne Jarmer, Cunningham
