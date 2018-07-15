Letters to the Editor (July 15)

The value of college education
Suzanne Perez Tobias reports that Wichitans are strikingly dismissive of the value of a college education compared to the rest of the nation (“Is college the key to success? Many in Wichita say no,” July 8 Eagle). The article seeks explanations in a manufacturing-heavy economy where trade schools are perceived as a better alternative, and the city’s dominant politics – survey data regularly reveal less enthusiasm for college among Republicans.
But the choice between trade school and college, implied by our state’s education commissioner, is a false one. While both paths prepare people for the workplace, the nature of the preparation couldn’t be more different. That’s because a college education focuses on a person’s whole being, educating rather than training.
Why is this difference important? College gives students an experience of multiple perspectives, multiple problems and multiple solutions. The result is a mindset that understands the value of teamwork, can readily adapt to new situations, and can tackle problems by seeking solutions in analogous situations. Perhaps most importantly, the college experience cultivates a lifelong love of learning.
Andrew Hippisley, Dean of Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, WSU
Opinion Line should return
I suspect that I am not the only reader who will miss the Opinion Line. An important part of my morning for most of my adult life has been reading the paper, and I still subscribe to the printed version.
My favorite part of the paper has always been the editorial page, which I usually read every word of. I always look forward to Tuesdays and the Davis Merritt column, but I also enjoy reading the Letters to the Editor and the Opinion Line every day.
In my opinion, that column offers an opportunity for people to comment who would not take the time to write a letter. So, I implore you to reconsider eliminating the Opinion Line.
Carol Webb, Wichita
End of a golf course
In 1956, the city of Wichita bought Meadowlark Golf Course from A.E. Clark. My dad was grounds superintendent of the course.
Clark also owned the golf course in Enid, Okla., and Clark Hardware in Haysville. Clark, at the time of the golf course’s sale, was promised the course would always remain a golf course.
Times do change and necessity changes them. Having the joy of growing up at Meadowlark (now Clapp Golf Course) and working for my dad on the course was a good memory. Dad retired from Clapp in 1962. I’m sure he would be very disturbed at its closure, as would Clark.
Joe Holub, Haysville
If the flag’s up, pick it up
For Bill Landis, who complained last week about postal policy on picking up outgoing mail. This is out of the carrier manual: Motorized carriers collect from curbside boxes letters with postage affixed if the signal flag is raised, even though there is no mail for delivery to that box.
Someone is apparently unaware of what is supposed to happen. I hope this clears everything up for all concerned. You should have your mail picked up.
Patrick Hill, Wichita
DeVos not working for public schools
Recently a letter was submitted asking us to give Education secretary Betsy DeVos a chance. That just because she has absolutely no experience in education, like President Trump, maybe that is a good thing.
During her recent “60 Minutes” interview, DeVos acknowledged she should visit more of Michigans’ (her home state) underperforming, low-income schools. As of Thursday, she has visited two.
This is a woman whose family money and donations earned her a position while never attending a public school. In her opinion, we should have competition in education. Only people of money or people who care little of those less fortunate still believe that private education is not only for all, but will somehow be make a positive difference in all schools.
Just as we have given Trump a chance, we have not only given DeVos advice, but she has been given a chance to prove where her priorities are. She has shown us her true colors.
Kurt Kerns, Wichita
