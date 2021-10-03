Raising our hands and reaching out to help others has never been more critical

Courtesy photo

Why did I agree to serve as United Way of the Plains 2021 Campaign Chair? What motivates me to ask people to give during the annual fall fundraising campaign that’s under way? Why is this particular nonprofit the one I’m championing this year?

There are easy answers to all three questions. Being named campaign chair is more than just taking on an honorary and temporary title. For me, it means rolling up my sleeves and helping the community I love. Like the rest of you, I want this to be one of the best places families and individuals call home. I want everyone to reach their full potential, regardless of their ZIP code, ethnicity or age. I’m personally committed to United Way of the Plains because I’ve witnessed the passion, energy and expertise they put into everything they do. Their dedication transformed every dollar donated to them last year into $2.09 worth of impact. Through their work during 2020, United Way helped people 292,263 times in south-central Kansas.

Last year was one of the toughest years our local economy has faced, and United Way was there for family members, neighbors and friends who lost their jobs, suffered health issues, and needed help with utility bills. Their work continued because so many of you witnessed those needs and made contributions so that our community could remain strong.

The requests for assistance have remained steady in 2021. This fall we’re once again mobilizing the caring power of the community to make sure individuals and families can overcome adversity, mostly through no fault of their own. Caring for our community means strengthening the safety net that keeps families together and prevents people from spiraling into poverty.

That safety net includes providing access to healthcare for people like Jonathan, who benefited from free dental care at the annual Mission of Mercy event this year. He also used the SingleCare prescription discount card to help reduce the costs of his prescription medications and received a free flu shot through Operation Immunization. All these health initiatives keep him healthy enough to stay on the job and continue to support his family.

United Way helped people like Rosa, who didn’t realize she was eligible for an Earned Income Tax Credit. In 2021, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program returned $7 million in tax refunds to people in our community. Rosa’s tax refund helped her pay for the tuition she needed to start earning a degree and move into a better-paying job.

The 211 Information and Referral service connected people, like Tom, to the resources they needed 164,883 times last year. After losing his job during the pandemic, he needed temporary help with utility bills to stretch his limited budget.

Children, like Gabriel, were able to focus on their reading skills through United Way’s Read to Succeed program. Utilizing volunteer reading coaches, the program helped Gabriel achieve on-grade reading levels, dramatically increasing his likelihood of graduating high school and becoming a financially stable adult and productive member of our community.

Raising our hands and reaching out to help others has never been more critical. I’m grateful to the many individuals who have already dug a little deeper into their pockets this year and to the local businesses who are increasing their annual giving through their workplace fundraising campaigns. To live better, we must LIVE UNITED. And it’s my hope that we will all GIVE UNITED this fall. Together, we can provide hope and security for those in our community who need it most.

Give to United Way of the Plains at unitedwayplains.org/donate or mail a check, payable to United Way of the Plains, to 245 N. Water Street, Wichita, KS 67202.