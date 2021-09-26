Not all of Wichita’s faith leaders oppose non-discrimination order | Guest commentary

People pray outside of Wichita’s City Hall on Tuesday while inside people spoke before the council regarding at a non-discrimination ordinance under consideration. The Wichita Eagle

We are writing in support of the Non-Discrimination Order that was presented to the City Council for a vote on July 13 and tabled for 90 days. We are a group of justice minded religious leaders from the Wichita community who are gravely concerned about Wichita’s failure to protect vulnerable populations, particularly the LGBTQ+ community, from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. We request that the Council immediately adopt the NDO to ensure ALL our citizens the right to work, the right to housing, and all basic human rights.

We have been dismayed by the harm being caused by fellow faith leaders who have spoken words of judgment, hate and prejudice against members of our LGBTQ+ community. The Christians in this group resent the claim other Christians have made that these harmful beliefs and behaviors are somehow tied to the Christian faith and that it is endemic to our scriptures and our God. We reject that notion. While some religious leaders point to the LGBTQ+ community and scream “SIN!,” we lovingly embrace the same community and whisper “you are a beloved child of God, created in the image of the Divine, and your life is sacred.” The sins we see are words and actions that use scripture and God to justify discrimination. We recognize that some Christians understand, through their reading of scripture, that same sex relationships and gender nonconformity are sinful. While we do not agree, we acknowledge every person’s right to interpret scripture how they see fit. However, we do not acknowledge any scriptural basis for justifying discrimination or anyone’s “right” to discriminate against others, especially in the name of our shared faith.

In 1960, Ruby Bridges, a 6-year-old Black girl, walked into the doors of a white school in Louisiana for the first time, escorted by federal marshals to ensure her safety. As she walked, white Christians hurled insults, threatened her life and spewed hate. While it is uncomfortable for us to acknowledge, discrimination was justified in 1960 as a religious issue, with the claim that the separation of the races was “mandated by God.” Surely, we look back now and recognize the heresy. Replace Ruby with a Black trans woman and replace the schoolhouse with a place of employment and we see virtually the same scenario playing out in Wichita today: Christians hurling their hate and their sin on vulnerable people and using God to justify it.

Members of the Council, we call on you to be the federal marshals of our modern-day Ruby Bridges and provide protection for the vulnerable through passing the NDO. Our promise is that you will not walk alone in that endeavor. This group is here to support the justice work being done in Wichita. There are Christians all over this city who do their best to quietly follow the commandment of Christ to love our neighbors well, especially those who are marginalized and vulnerable, like our LGBTQ+ community. We may not be as loud as some of our counterparts, but our voices will not be silent. Sometimes, listening to the still, small voice is the right course of action.

We are not politicians. We generally prefer to do our work in quiet, loving ways in the context of relationships. As we have heard the vitriol coming from faith communities during the discussion of the NDO, however, we realized that God was calling us into a public space to advocate for justice and to proclaim God’s love for all people. One of the reasons for delaying the NDO vote was for the Council to hear from diverse voices, so here we are, adding our perspective to the mix, voicing support for the NDO and dedicating ourselves to the pursuit of protections for all Wichitans. We also want to reiterate to members of the LGBTQ+ community that you are loved children of God, and we grieve with you over the words that have been spoken that suggest you are anything less than that. We repent of the societal sin of fear and hatred and the harm it has caused and commit ourselves to the holy work of justice in the days ahead.

Faithfully submitted,