New volunteer group at United Way strengthens community | Guest commentary

I’m still getting used to the idea that I’ve officially left the daily responsibilities and rewards of the workforce. Like many new retirees, I find myself busier than ever with family and friends. But I also want to continue to contribute to the greater good. In some ways, it’s more important than ever that I channel my experience and energy towards impactful projects that will help future generations.

I’ve recently joined others who are already retired or contemplating retirement to form a new United Way of the Plains affiliate group called Always United. All of us understand that the volunteer work we’ve done throughout our careers isn’t finished just because we’ve left the workforce. In some cases, we can now dedicate more time towards those projects that we are the most passionate about as we fight for the health, education and financial stability of our neighbors.

Our group’s first volunteer project was to help area nonprofits reduce their overhead expenses so they can apply more of their resources towards providing assistance for those in need. We spent an afternoon at United Way’s Give Items of Value warehouse sorting and inventorying items donated by area businesses. Last year, more than 80 companies donated used office furniture, supplies and overstock items to United Way. Area nonprofits then shopped at no cost for items they could repurpose and use to stretch their budgets. The GIV initiative helped over 190 area nonprofits receive $1.1 million worth of products in 2020. It’s the ultimate upcycle project, keeping donated items out of our landfills and helping nonprofits reduce their overhead costs.

We’re also encouraging our members to volunteer for Read to Succeed, a project that has proven to be successful in 21 Wichita Public Schools during the past six years. With learning disruptions caused by the pandemic, more students than ever need help improving their reading skills. United Way Read to Succeed and Wichita Public Schools pair volunteer reading coaches with second and third grade students during the school year. Volunteers meet with students at their schools weekly for 30 minutes to listen to them read and provide intervention tactics. The goal is to help all area children read at grade level by the end of their third grade year. Successful students have a greater chance of living healthy and financially independent lives.

You don’t have to be an Always United member to volunteer for the Read to Succeed initiative. Email R2S@unitedwayplains.org for more information about free training for the program or call United Way at 316-267-1321 and ask to speak with the Read to Succeed manager. You can also register at unitedwayplains.org/readtosucceed.

We invite you to join the members of Always United as we continue to discuss other ways we can volunteer around the community. Your skills, passion and expertise can help us improve the lives of the people in our region who need assistance.

Learn more about Always United by visiting the website at unitedwayplains.org/alwaysunited and register to begin participating.