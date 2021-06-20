Don’t back down in our fight for American values | Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The Associated Press

To be an American is the greatest privilege imaginable. To serve America is the greatest honor imaginable. President Calvin Coolidge said, “To live under the American Constitution is the greatest political privilege that was ever accorded to the human race.”

I believe this to be true. It is what took me to West Point, to the Army, to leading two manufacturing businesses in south-central Kansas. It took me to become a member of Congress, to become the director of the CIA, and then around the world as the Secretary of State in President Donald Trump’s Administration.

In all of these roles, I have fought to protect and deliver on the values that have made our country great. Most recently, in the Trump Administration, we delivered on our promise to put America first.

But none of us can rest in this fight for the very principles that make America the most exceptional nation the world has ever known, and we can never give an inch. Especially now that the Biden Administration is actively undoing the good work we did, while each day the woke mob gets bigger and pulls their allies in Big Tech and the mainstream media closer and closer. Every single day the Biden Administration is working to undermine our American values.

Our resistance to the Left’s socialism and the woke cancel culture is a worthy fight, especially as they try to cancel us. They can keep calling us deplorables, clowns, ignorant, rednecks — The New York Times even called me the “worst Secretary of State in history.”

That’s fine; we should wear those labels as badges of honor, because nothing could be more important than defending our liberty and freedoms. I won’t back down, and neither should you.

Last week, I launched the Champion American Values PAC, CAVPAC. While the “CAV” stands for Championing American Values, it also springs from my days as a young U.S. Army officer serving in the Cavalry. The Cavalry rides to the sound of the guns and fights fearlessly to defend those things that matter most.

CAVPAC’s mission is to ensure Republicans take back both the House of Representatives and the Senate, so that we can more effectively push back against the encroachment of socialism in this country and preserve those values that made America the greatest force for good in the world. As a captain in the 7th Cavalry Regiment, I patrolled the Iron Curtain, the dividing line between freedom and oppression. I saw first-hand what a country that has its freedoms removed looks like. We must never allow that to happen here.

I am reminded of what my mother told me as an 18-year-old leaving for West Point. My mother was the most decent and toughest woman I’ve ever known, and as I left for what was going to be the most difficult thing I had ever done, she said to me: “Michael, you’re a grinder, don’t ever let them wear you down, wear them out and give this challenge all you have.”

I’ve never forgotten that, and we should all remember it. We cannot let the radical Left wear us down. We must keep fighting for our future. We must keep grinding; keep championing American values.