A Kansas Black man’s perspective on critical race theory | Commentary

Michael Austin is a Kansas advisor to the United States Committee on Civil Rights and an emerging poverty scholar for the American Enterprise Institute. Courtesy photo

As a father to two young children, I often ponder the conversation I’ll have with them about the latest societal flirtation with Critical Race Theory. As a free-market scholar, I know I can show the strong ties CRT has with Marxism. Moreover, using historical facts would be more than enough to dismantle its tenets.

However, I am gravely worried about having to explain why more and more Kansas schools are holding assemblies teaching the idea that their mother — a white woman — is an evil oppressor. That idea is morally reprehensible.

CRT believes in segregating people into two groups: virtuous victims and evil oppressors. The theory says virtuous victims can do nothing wrong and are always the prey. It says evil oppressors can do nothing right and are always the predators. In the 1930s, these groups were defined by economic class.

Today, Critical Race Theory creates new divisions: white people and everyone else. It claims the lack of progress seen in some minority communities has always been and has always stemmed from the actions of white people.

Firstly, this is an alternate history. America is a nation of “We The People.” This country has better legal protections and freedoms for minorities than any other country in the world. No country promotes the upward mobility of its citizens more than the U.S. Without a doubt, this does not mean every single vestige of racism is gone. However, our history and my faith tell us the solution to racial divides lies in treating each other as individuals and keeping the family together.

Secondly, CRT will destroy families.

My children see that two people who look drastically different can come together and stay together creating a life of love. Yet, in schools, they will be bombarded with a toxic message that all negatives in their lives come from people that look different — regardless of relationship. They will encourage my children to demand payback against those born after any historical or economic crime was ever committed. Critical Race Theory is an attack on my family and others. Parents are opposing CRT across the country. We should empower Kansas parents to do the same.

If schools want to teach CRT, families should have the freedom and resources to leave. Education savings accounts, tax-credit scholarships, and other freedom policies will ensure kids in the classroom learn academics, not activism and grievances. Educational freedom ensures the family is prioritized.

Every day in our home, my kids see evidence that people of various backgrounds and heritage can come together to create an exceptional and harmonious life together. This same strength is echoed by America’s founding fathers in E Pluribus Unum, out of many, one. My conversation with my children will focus on the importance of following the American Dream. The dream is grounded in treating their fellow human beings like they treat their mother — with grace and respect.

Michael Austin is a Kansas advisor to the United States Committee on Civil Rights and an emerging poverty scholar for the American Enterprise Institute.