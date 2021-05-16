As the new president at Wichita State, these are my three presidential priorities

File photo

For more than 50 years, I’ve watched Wichita State University evolve into the academic and research force that it is today — first, from my childhood home in Texas while my grandparents worked for WSU; then, more than 25 years ago when I became a proud Wichitan and faculty member.

When the Kansas Board of Regents appointed me 15th president of Wichita State earlier this month, I was appreciative and humbled to be put at the helm of this great institution.

While I’m honored to accept this responsibility, leadership of Wichita State does not rest on the shoulders of a single individual. It’s a collaborative network of individual talents and collective determination that have built Shocker Nation.

And it’s that same spirit and resolve that will help us achieve our goals of making education accessible and affordable for Kansas families; supporting businesses with a talent pipeline that meets employers’ needs in our state; and increasing the economic prosperity with higher education for the benefit of the Kansas economy.

During my administration, I will work with the Regents, the community, and members of our campus community toward three presidential priorities:

Accelerate applied learning opportunities

This is something that goes straight to the heart of what makes Wichita State unique. Giving our students the opportunity to get real-world experiences through internships, research or co-ops allows them to train side-by-side with professionals in their chosen industry, build professional networks and resumes, and earn a paycheck.

Last year, more than 5,000 students were placed in applied learning positions at Wichita State, earning a total of more than $27 million. And after graduation, more than 70% of our students stay in Kansas to work.

Grow research and innovation

Wichita State is well on its way to establishing itself as a premier, urban-serving research university. Recently, the National Science Foundation announced that WSU has leapt to 27th in the nation in overall engineering expenditures for a total of $109 million — more than four times our peer institutions in the state. And we’re consistently No. 1 in the country for industry-funded aeronautical research and development.

In addition to making WSU the innovation powerhouse that it is, research brings in valuable partnerships to our community, creates jobs for Wichitans, and increases the overall economic prosperity for Kansas.

Focus on freedom of expression

At Wichita State, all opinions and ideas are welcome. We encourage rigorous debate and lean into difficult conversations. Free expression is what fuels the pioneering innovation that is the cornerstone of everything we do.

I take seriously our responsibility to seek truth through vigorous debate and careful consideration. When we present our students with a diverse set of opinions, experiences and ideas, they grow as global citizens and increase their understanding of the world.

I look forward to the new chapter my Wichita State journey and to the many conversations I’ll have with campus and community members during the coming weeks and months. I challenge all of you to engage with the university to help us continue along our path to achieving our mission of being an essential educational, cultural and economic driver for Kansas and the greater public good.

I am deeply committed to Shocker Nation and to Wichita. My family and I have made our home here, and we have deep connections throughout the community. I promise to work hard every day to help us move forward together.