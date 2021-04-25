Kelly administration is laser-focused on growing Kansas business | Commentary

From left: President of HM Dunn Phil Anderson, Gov. Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland, Senior Director of Customers and Business Development Katie McNatt, Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau talk during Kelly’s “Back to Work, Back to School” tour. Courtesy of Governor’s Office

From Day One of Gov. Laura Kelly’s governorship, we have prioritized rebuilding our economic foundation, creating jobs, and fostering an environment that will make Kansas competitive on a global scale when it comes to business recruitment.

Recently, I joined Gov. Kelly for her “Back to Work, Back to School” tour, focused on economic and workforce development in Kansas.

We visited businesses across Kansas to learn more about their successes and how the Kelly administration can continue to support business growth.

Even through the past year’s economic uncertainty, the Department of Commerce has scored one recruitment victory after another.

Since the pandemic hit, Gov. Kelly announced impressive Kansas-based growth plans from businesses including Amazon, Merck and Co., Urban Outfitters, Schwan’s, Kubota, Bell Textron and others.

Last year alone, we broke the record for the most new capital investment in Kansas in a single year. Since Gov. Kelly took office, we’ve realized over $4.8 billion in new capital investment and created and retained more than 23,000 jobs.

We’re gaining more momentum in 2021 as COVID-19 cases decline and vaccinations increase — and Kansans across the state are getting back to school, back to work, and back to normal.

Right now, we are seeing record low, pre-pandemic unemployment rates in Kansas — and we have over 40,000 open jobs.

Gov. Kelly’s administration is laser-focused on ensuring we have the kind of workforce that can fill the jobs available now, and jobs created in the future.

That’s why the Department of Commerce developed our new Framework for Growth strategic plan, which pinpoints areas where Kansas’ strengths align with emerging opportunities.

Through the Framework, we’re marshaling coalitions, fostering partnerships, and coordinating efforts statewide to keep our talented students in their home communities. And we’re building a robust system to ensure availability of high demand, skilled workers and create a business-friendly ecosystem in which companies of all sizes can succeed.

While we all must remain cautious and vigilant in the face of the pandemic, nothing will stop our push to build a stronger, more resilient economy.

Without question, we’re reaching new heights as we proudly serve Kansas — and make sure our state is the best place in the nation to live, work, and play.

David Toland, a native of Iola and seventh-generation Kansan, is Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce for the Gov. Laura Kelly administration.