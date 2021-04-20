Guest Commentary

The Big Lie about elections has come to Kansas | Commentary

By Rep. Elizabeth Bishop Special to The Eagle

Rep. Elizabeth Bishop, D-Wichita.
The Kansas legislature is now on spring break. Prior to leaving Topeka, two bills were passed that purport to resolve dire problems with Kansas elections, but in reality, are designed to suppress the vote. In particular the target is advance voting by mail, which was utilized so successfully last fall in the midst of a pandemic.

HB 2332 attempts to tell the governor, secretary of state and even the court system what they can and cannot do regarding elections. It contains jurisdictional issues that will likely be in court for years—defended at taxpayer expense. It takes away most of the flexibility of the governor or secretary to make sure elections can proceed in the event of a disaster and hands it to the Legislative Coordinating Council (LCC), an entity we are beginning to call the fourth branch of government.

HB 2183 attempts to place barriers to voting by mail by restricting assisting a voter by delivering an advance ballot to the election office. Such assistance would be restricted to 10 voters. Deliver the 11th one and you’ve committed a class B misdemeanor.

Here are some things you need to know about these voter suppression measures:

These measures have been aptly described as a solution searching for a problem. However there is a problem lurking in the wings that has been the driving force behind these bills. The need to suppress the vote prior to the big decision during the primary election in 2022. The vote on a constitutional amendment that would remove reproductive freedom for Kansas women as a constitutional right.

Rep. Elizabeth Bishop, D-Wichita, represents Kansas’ 88th House District and is a member of the Elections Committee.

