The Riverfront Legacy Master Plan is a repeatedly supported farce

Downtown Wichita skyline with Century II in the center and the Arkansas River in the foreground. (August 6, 2019)

Contrary to the representations of Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson and Council Member Bryan Frye (“After the COVID pause, it’s time to start talking about Wichita’s riverfront again,” March 23 Eagle), there was never any meaningful public engagement with respect to the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan. Instead, there was a full court press to cram the Riverfront Plan down the public’s throat. Former Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, who was the county’s representative on the committee, hit the nail squarely on the head when he said the plan is a “farce,” designed mainly to drum up support for tearing down Century II and replacing it with more than $1 billion in new public and private development.” (Dec. 8, 2019, Eagle).

Jon Rolph, co-chair of the Greater Wichita Partnership and a member of the Riverfront Plan committee alongside O’Donnell, in the same story questioned O’Donnell’s motives for speaking out before the plans were complete, saying “A comment like that serves Commissioner O’Donnell seeking to get re-elected.”

The comment by O’Donnell is an accurate portrayal of the Riverfront Plan. The audacious response by Rolph exemplifies what is wrong with local government. The Wichita City Council, like Rolph, does not understand that it is accountable to and represents the interests of its respective constituents; yes, those who actually elect them to office, not the developers and contractors who fill their campaign war chests.

In their commentary, Johnson and Frye said “We want to be crystal clear: No decisions have been made. In fact, no proposal has ever been officially presented to the City Council.” First, all sorts of decisions have been made by a number of groups. Decisions were made in 2019 to hire Populous, an international urban consulting group from Kansas City, Missouri, for $700,000. Decisions were made to entertain five proposals, only one of which saved Century II and the Downtown Library. Decisions were made to choose scenarios that demolished both Century II and the Downtown Library. And decisions were made to oppose, at both local and state levels, the nominations of Century II and the Downtown Library to the National Register of Historic Places. While no proposal has been “officially” presented to the City Council, every proposal, which required the demolition of both Century II and the Downtown Library, has been repeatedly endorsed by the City Council.

Johnson and Frye further wrote that “Most importantly, the council has publicly pledged to hold an advisory election before the city determines any future use, demolition or sale of those properties.” This is an advisory election only because the City Council initiated litigation against the citizens of Wichita to prevent a mandatory election. The last thing the City Council wants is a mandatory election because it knows once a vote is taken, the Riverfront Plan is dead. The City Council wants an advisory election because even if the public overwhelmingly votes against the Riverfront Plan, it still won’t have to abide by the vote and can continue to make decisions detrimental to Century II and the Downtown Library.

Finally, Johnson and Frye have gone so far as to provide virtual online testimony against HB 2233, which would have protected both Century II and the Downtown Library. They indicated: “Our opposition to this legislation should not be interpreted as us giving a thumbs up or down support for the future of Century II or the old library.” (Eagle, 03-23-21) Really? Don’t be deceived! The only reason they opposed HB 2233 was to give a thumbs down to the future of Century II and the Downtown Library and a thumbs up for their Riverfront Plan.

If you believe the actions of the City Council do not conform to your beliefs, make certain to exercise your right to vote. Three City Council positions are at stake this year: Brandon Johnson, District I; Jared Cerullo, District III; and Cindy Claycomb, District VI. Let your voice be heard and hold these elected officials accountable.