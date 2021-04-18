The key to saving our nation is to love our neighbors

Judge Kevin M. Smith File photo

I’m not a good person if I don’t love my neighbor through good deeds, and everyone is my neighbor. (John 13:35.)

My church, Central Christian, partnered with Urban Preparatory Academy to provide mentors to its students, who are predominantly black. Given the fact that Central, though ministering to people of all races, is predominantly white, almost all mentors are white. But here’s what’s cool about these organizations. They love their neighbors regardless of race. The administrators of UPA, led by its founder and dean, Pastor Wade Moore, show love for their students by teaching values of family, respect and love for others — not to mention habits of self discipline that result in kids getting an education that compares to the very best private school.

Central’s pastor, Darren McClintock, and its board of elders saw the need to live their faith by loving their neighbors just a few miles away by launching the Project Seed mentoring program and meeting other UPA needs, such as lunches, school supplies and books for its library.

I’ve mentored a tremendous UPA student for several months. Each time I check into the office I am greeted with smiles and gratitude. First, by the staff. Second, by the students. Not just the young man I am mentoring, but all students. Every time I spend time with my student several others cheerfully greet me, and are often accompanied by their mentors. We’ve played many basketball games mentor-student v. mentor-student, and everyone is nice and respectful, and grateful that mentors show their love by spending an hour a week talking about their studies, playing card and board games, reading, or playing basketball in the school gym or playground.

In May a large group of mentors and other Central members will install a new set of playground equipment for these great kids. This gift of time and resources is yet another expression of love for our neighbors at UPA.

Imagine what would happen to our nation if we all loved our neighbors through good deeds instead of spewing hateful words and sowing division.

You can show love for your neighbors by mentoring or advocating for a young person. Wichita has more youth mentoring and advocacy opportunities than I can list here. Off the top of my head I can think of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Youth Horizons, CASA of Sedgwick County and Boys & Girls Clubs, but a simple Google search of “youth mentoring programs in Wichita” reveals these and several more.

Many churches have their own programs that feed the poor, provide rental assistance and help people find jobs. There are dozens of secular nonprofit organizations that provide these services, too. I’m sure these organization could use your hands and feet to deliver love to the communities they serve.

How about being a foster parent or supporting friends and family who foster, or help biological families deal with the stress they face due to poverty and a lack of loving neighbors so they don’t lose their children to the system?

We should all strive to be good people by showing love for our neighbors through action. Pray about what you should do then act. We have a country to save, and your love for others is the only thing that can save it.