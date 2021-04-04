Rep. Estes, Sens. Marshall and Moran fighting for local agriculture though free trade

File photo

Agriculture, from farming to ranching, has been a cornerstone of the Kansas economy since the first settlers arrived by wagon in the 19th century. Growing by leaps and bounds along with the wider population, this way of life for Kansans has come a long way from the plows and harrows of that time to turning Kansas into one of the top ten states for agricultural production and a key cog in the worldwide economy, proudly selling goods in markets around the world. However, even with all the advantages and techniques of modern-day agriculture, some farmers and ranchers struggle, in part because of policy made in Washington, DC. Product prices can vacillate wildly as the ongoing pandemic rattles global supply chains, and recent tariffs and trade wars haven’t helped either.

This is where our local leaders in Congress enter the picture. Rep. Ron Estes, Sen. Roger Marshall and Sen. Jerry Moran have been staunch advocates for free trade, especially when it comes to agriculture. Time and time again, they have promoted the interests of farmers and ranchers in Washington, D.C., standing strong and pursuing the causes of local business owners and workers.

Kansas is heavily reliant on foreign markets to support growth in local communities across the state. In 2019 alone, before the pandemic struck and shook markets around the globe, our state exported nearly $4 billion in agricultural products to everyone from the shops of our neighbors Canada and Mexico to far flung locales in Japan and Nigeria. Thousands of jobs depend on the stability and strength of our global connections.

When the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact was debated, Rep. Estes, who serves on the Ways and Means Committee, which oversees trade, was a strong voice (including in an opinion column in this publication), promoting its advantages for farmers and ranchers and helping to drive its eventual passage. The agricultural provisions, including stipulations that our products are on equal footing with those of our partners and the rescinding of regulations which had in the past prevented access into certain sectors of their markets, provide a secure and steady platform for the future growth of our state.

Another key driver of the passage of USMCA was Sen. Marshall, who at the time served as congressman of Kansas’ Big 1st Congressional District, a titan of agricultural production. Then-Rep. Marshall touted the benefits of USMCA by stating, “This deal delivers hundreds of millions of dollars in market opportunities for Kansas agriculture goods, streamlined supply chains for our small businesses, and thousands of new jobs for hard working Kansans.”

Sen. Moran was also a firm advocate for the passage of USMCA, and a watchdog when it comes to bad actors trying their utmost to game the system. When China continued to fail to live up to its obligations from the Phase 1 agreement, including billions of dollars in agricultural purchases, the senator continued to keep up the drumbeat and demand that they fulfill their initial promises. When a dispute over aircraft manufacturers between the European Union and domestic producers could have threatened local jobs, he urged the parties to come to a fair resolution.

Fortunately for farmers and ranchers across the state, Rep. Estes, Sen. Marshall, and Sen. Moran have consistently worked from their respective positions on Capitol Hill, rallying their colleagues on a bipartisan basis to defend agriculture and promote the cause of free and fair trade. These leaders have worked with their House and Senate colleagues in a collective effort to buttress the livelihoods of thousands of Kansans.

Free trade is critical to our farmers, ranchers, and countless jobs across our region and across Kansas – and the same is true for many other states. We need more leaders like Rep. Estes, Sen. Marshall, and Sen. Moran who are willing to work across party lines to ensure that the voices of their constituents are heard from the fields of Kansas to the halls of Congress.

Andrew Wiens is Vice President of Government Relations at the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce