Commentary: Energy is so reliable and available, some think we no longer require it

Edward Cross, president of the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association Courtesy photo

Energy is so thoroughly woven into our daily lives that few ever question whether it will be there, or where it comes from. Oil-based products are likely the first thing you touch at the beginning and end of each day, whether it is your alarm clock, cell phone, or even the toothpaste and toothbrush you use to brush your teeth. As a key component in heart valves, seat belts, helmets, and even Kevlar, petroleum is saving tens of thousands of lives daily. Furthermore, oil and gas are key components in many medicines and antibiotics such as antiseptics, antihistamines, aspirin, and sulfa drugs.

The oil and gas industry has done such a good job of creating abundant, affordable, always-available energy that the world takes it for granted. Because energy is so reliable and available, some think we no longer require it. We encounter this paradox anytime we hear from those who want to end oil and gas production but still want to benefit from oil and gas based materials and fuels.

What Americans expect and deserve are the facts. Today, the U.S. is not only the world leader in energy production, but we also lead the world in environmental quality. The six major pollutants monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency have plunged 77% since 1970. Over the same period the U.S. economy grew by 285%, vehicle miles traveled increased 195%, population increased by 60%, and energy use increased by 48%. The oil and natural gas industry has proven that over the long-term, we can lead the world in energy production and environmental stewardship.

What would it mean for consumers, the economy, and future job creation if we substantially limited exploration, development, and use of fossil fuels in America’s energy supply mix? A recent study by the Energy Information Administration indicates the average American family would see their energy costs increase by $4,550 per year. It could mean a cumulative loss of $11.8 trillion in the nation’s GDP and the loss of 6 million jobs.

Recent studies indicate that if the U.S. eliminated all carbon dioxide emissions immediately, it would avert 0.07 degrees of warming by 2050. If Kansas alone eliminated all CO2 emissions, it would avert 0.001 degrees of warming by 2050. How many lost jobs is that worth?

Inexpensive energy is necessary for economic advancement by the world’s poor and for recovery from the staggering economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ideological opposition to fossil fuels is an anti-human stance that views ordinary people not as problem-solving sources of ingenuity, but as only mouths to feed producing environmental damage.

The choices policymakers make in 2021 and beyond will determine whether we build on America’s energy progress or shift to foreign energy sources with lower environmental standards. You can’t address the risks of climate change without America’s oil and natural gas industry, which continues to lead the world in emissions reductions while delivering affordable, reliable, and cleaner energy to all Americans.

The U.S. has a unique opportunity to show the world how energy abundance can be used as a positive force to lift people up, which is different than a zero-emissions world. We should work to ensure more people have access to safe, affordable, and reliable energy. Because to rise out of poverty and enjoy health and safety, people need more energy, not less.