During the COVID pandemic, mentoring matters more than ever

Robert Garner, president of Youth Horizons in Wichita. Courtesy photo

It’s January, and what better way to kick off the year than by considering becoming a mentor during National Mentoring Month?

During a global pandemic when youth are struggling with isolation, uncertainty and other challenges, mentoring matters more than ever. Mentoring, at its core, shows young people that someone cares about them and that they matter in this world. Research validates that quality mentoring relationships have a powerful impact, especially in the lives of young people here in Wichita and elsewhere. Youth connectedness is a powerful protective factor that enhances a young person’s physical, psychological, spiritual and social growth and development.

There is always a need for mentors. In our community, several organizations facilitate mentoring relationships. Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters. Real Men, Real Heroes. Boys & Girls Club South Central Kansas. Boy Scouts of America Quivira Council. Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland. And Youth Horizons; we are a Christian faith-based nonprofit that seeks mentors from area churches. Youth Horizons has facilitated mentoring relationships in our community since 1993. We value mentors. Employees in our downtown office work as mentor coaches who provide various forms of support for our volunteer mentors in the form of evidenced-based practices such as training, surveys and regular check-ins to determine how we can assist mentor-and-protégé matches.

Youth Horizons currently has 121 matches and 50 kids on its waiting list. These are youth who are trying to overcome challenging circumstances and who can benefit from a caring adult providing nurturing, empathy and guidance.

By becoming part of the social network of adults and community members who care about youth, mentors can help youth develop and reach positive personal, spiritual, academic and career goals.

If you want to make a difference in the life of a young person, please consider mentoring. At Youth Horizons that means spending a few hours a week with a young person. There are socially responsible activities to enjoy even while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Get to know a mentee by listening, learning their interests, and reinforcing their value. Play board games online. Read them a favorite book. Attend an art class at Wichita City Arts. Dine out at a favorite restaurant. Help them with homework. Develop a shared interest. One of our Youth Horizons mentors introduced his protégé to trap shooting and the young man now shoots in organized competitions. The mentor has witnessed significant growth in the young man.

Whether you are a church that would like to connect with Youth Horizons or a man or woman wanting to be a mentor, you can learn more at www.youthhorizons.net or by calling 316-262-8293.