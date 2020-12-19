Health orders were stricter during the Spanish flu — and Wichitans supported them

Phillip Brownlee, executive director of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County. Courtesy photo

COVID-19 is novel but a pandemic in Wichita is not unprecedented. A review of Wichita newspapers during the influenza epidemic of 1918-20 shows that Wichita grappled with some of the same issues then as it is today, including social distancing and restrictions on businesses.

In many cases, the public health orders were stricter 100 years ago, yet public support was overwhelming.

The first reported cases of what became known as the Spanish flu occurred in Haskell County, Kan., and Fort Riley. “On March 4, 1918, an outbreak appeared at Fort Riley, with as many as 500 soldiers hospitalized within a week,” according to the Kansas Historical Society.

After many of these soldiers left Kansas for Europe to fight in World War I, the flu followed. It soon spread throughout the world, killing at least 50 million people, including an estimated 675,000 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As with today, hospital capacity was a problem. The Red Cross opened a temporary flu hospital in Wichita on October 5, 1918, at 2146 N. Topeka (the building still stands). Less than two weeks later, the hospital, which was designed for 100 patients, had 147 patients.

On Oct. 10, 1918, Dr. Thomas J. Carter, “health physician to the city of Wichita” (the Dr. Garold Minns of his day), ordered the closing of all theaters, schools and public gathering places in Wichita and placed restrictions on churches. In December, the City Commission and Board of Health imposed additional regulations that included limits on the number of patrons who could be inside a business.

The restrictions also barred until further notice all dances, card parties and other social groups or gatherings, and all public pool halls, bowling alleys and dance halls were closed. There also were limits on the number of people in cafes and other eating places in Wichita.

Many of the public health recommendations during the flu epidemic were similar to today, including warnings about droplets, avoiding crowds, washing your hands and staying home if sick. Pre-symptomatic transmissions were also a concern.

As is the case today, there were some who opposed the public health orders. But overwhelmingly, Wichitans supported the restrictions, including home quarantines, and did their part to combat the epidemic.

An Eagle editorial on Oct. 11, 1918, praised Dr. Carter, city officials and other physicians for their action. “They will have the support of the great majority of the people of the city,” the editorial said.

And when the new, stricter orders were issued in December 1918, businessmen greeted the announcement “with applause and promised their cooperation during the quarantine,” the Wichita Beacon reported.

Public officials also valued and heeded the advice of physicians.

“When I need the advice of a lawyer, I go to a lawyer,” Wichita City Manager Louis Ash said in 1918. “When I need a physician, I go to a physician and follow his advice as nearly as I am able to. Our physicians know what is best to be done in taking care of this situation, and we must cooperate in every way to carry out their orders and suggestions.”

Wichita made it through the difficult days of the Spanish flu. We can overcome COVID-19 the same way: by coming together, heeding the experts and each doing our part.