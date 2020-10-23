Bob Dole: Roger Marshall would best look out for all Kansans in the Senate

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, his wife Laina, and former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole. Chelsea Mitchell Photography

To my friends in Kansas:

As Nov. 3 approaches, the stakes have never been higher in our state. As you know, there’s a lot of misinformation and dishonest attacks on Rep. Roger Marshall, who is running for U.S. Senate.

And there’s a simple reason why: Democrats have identified Kansas as key to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s path for regaining control of the Senate. They’re spending a record amount of money on negative attack ads. The ads are dishonest, so let me set the record straight about my friend, Dr. Marshall.

I have known him for years. He’s a man of strong character and principle. I trust him, and I’m proud to support him. I support Marshall because he’s a doer, not a talker.

He’s practiced medicine for nearly 30 years and delivered more than 5,000 babies. He’s a fellow Army veteran. He’s worked in business and — as a fifth-generation Kansas farm kid — he knows agriculture and its importance to our state and our way of life.

Marshall taught Sunday school with his wife, Laina, for 25 years, coached countless youth sports teams and gave his time and resources to help in his hometown.

Put simply — Roger Marshall is a Kansan through and through.

He understands the word “community.” It’s why he’s always fought for better education and safety. After all, Marshall is the first person in his family to graduate college, and he put himself through medical school. He understands the importance of Kansas public schools.

It’s why he has prioritized lowering the cost of health care and making sure that anyone, regardless of their pre-existing conditions or financial situation, has access to care. It’s what he did for 30 years as an OB-GYN. No woman or expecting mother was denied care due to her condition or ability to pay.

With Marshall in the Senate, Kansas farmers and ranchers would have a steady hand and strong voice at the table working for them. That’s why the Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Livestock Association and every Kansas agriculture group has endorsed him.

With Marshall in the Senate, Kansas law enforcement officers and first responders would have a tireless advocate. After all, Marshall is the son of a police chief and firefighter.

I was honored by your support over many years. And I’m grateful you’re taking the time to read a letter from an old friend. Roger Marshall would make us proud in the Senate. I have no doubt that he would continue our state’s tradition of commonsense leadership. And I hope you’ll join me in voting for him.

God bless America.

Bob Dole represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate for more than 27 years. He was the Republican nominee for president in 1996.