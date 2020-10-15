Barbara Bollier: Supreme Court confirmation won’t help Kansans through COVID-19

Democrat Barbara Bollier addressed the crowd and answered questions during a lawn chair chat with Johnson County voters on Sept. 11, 2020. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The United States recently surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 deaths. Millions of jobs have been lost. And after seven months, we still face historic challenges and significant health risks. We need leaders in Washington who listen to experts and follow science.

Unfortunately, from the beginning, Congressman Roger Marshall has put politics first. When he spoke about COVID-19 in the U.S. House this spring, he downplayed its severity, saying it was less dangerous than the flu. And months ago, he said the worst was behind us even as infections and death continue to increase. He fails to consistently wear a mask as he campaigns around the state, despite irrefutable data that masks are the key to keeping Kansas schools and businesses open.

But most importantly, Marshall has failed to help struggling Kansans through this pandemic. He opposed federal efforts to extend unemployment insurance for Kansas workers who were out of a job and opposed relief for struggling farmers and small businesses. He seems oblivious to the fact that the unemployment rate in Kansas has skyrocketed by 146 percent since March.

Sadly, during a public health crisis, Marshall has continued to oppose affordable healthcare options. In January of this year, he opposed a bipartisan plan to expand Medicaid to help about 150,000 Kansans gain affordable health coverage and strengthen rural hospitals at this critical time. This summer, he voted against expanding access to affordable healthcare while as many as 12 million Americans lost their employer-based health insurance.

Congressman Marshall is now desperate to change the conversation in this campaign because he needs to distract Kansans from his indefensible role in politicizing this pandemic. That includes his terrible record of blocking healthcare options for our families. It appears he would rather talk about the United States Supreme Court.

The confirmation of Supreme Court justices is one of the Senate’s most sacred responsibilities. The process of selecting our justices, let alone the Court itself, must not be politicized.

A rushed confirmation process in Washington won’t protect Kansans from the next wave of COVID-19 that experts warn is coming when temperatures drop. It won’t ensure that unemployed workers across the country — including many here in Wichita and central Kansas — can make ends meet and put food on the table. There is plenty for Congress to do to help Americans weather this emergency. Passing another COVID relief package should be first on the list.

Kansans are tired of the partisan bickering in Washington. They want a leader focused on solutions for their everyday lives. I have a record in the Kansas Legislature of bringing people together to expand healthcare, fund schools, balance budgets, and keep taxes low. And I also have a record of standing up to both parties if they are not doing what is right for Kansas. That’s why I’ve been endorsed by former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum, Gov. Laura Kelly, former Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and nearly 100 Republican leaders.

Right now, we need a leader who will follow the facts and put politics aside. That is my commitment to you. I’ll always put your families first and be accountable to you. I’ll be an independent voice of reason representing you in the U.S. Senate. I humbly ask for your vote on November 3rd.