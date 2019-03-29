No collusion! Let’s move on

No collusion. No collusion. Did I mention no collusion?
After two years and a price tag of $50,000 per day to the U.S. taxpayer, the Mueller Special Counsel has adjourned with no collusion and a no foul play report. President Trump has been exonerated. Speculation and conjecture peddled by the non-stop liberal media and Democrat Party comes to a close, and this page in history will be remembered as nothing more than a partisan, pathetic sham.
Kansas common sense would dictate that if there is no collusion, no intent to commit a crime, indeed no crime, then of course there cannot be obstruction of justice.
Confident in our initial assessment of no collusion, Republicans in Congress waited for this investigation so that we could put this entire issue to bed. During every waking hour of this 675-day witch hunt, Democrats have smeared the President with baseless and fact-less projection. After hiring 19 attorneys, 40 FBI agents, and issued nearly 3,000 subpoenas, we can now confirm and put to rest this shameful saga. The President of the United States never conspired or coordinated with the Russian government — on anything — ever. In fact, what we found out through this investigation is quite the opposite — that Russian attempts to influence the Trump campaign were soundly rejected.
You could hear a pin drop in the halls of Congress today, and not a single Democrat showed up for morning debate. The Democrats and media who intentionally misled the general public for nearly two years, should own their mistake, come forward, and admit they went too far.
Our office has proudly hosted more town halls than almost any other Member of Congress, and for two years now, I have heard countless voters vehemently opposed to the Mueller investigation. In summation, Kansans consistently told me, “This investigation is bunk — and nothing more than an attack on this President and his voters — put an end to it.”
A question, now, for my Democrat friends: Can we move on and work with President Trump rather than against him and focus on policy rather than fantasy?
