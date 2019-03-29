No collusion! Let’s move on

The Eagle article that appeared on Sunday titled “Wichita police plan training with realistic gunshot sounds near birth-care center” needs clarification. This type of training is nothing new for us and has been conducted for decades at schools and other properties that are often vacant. This is the way most police train across the country.

On occasion in the past, the unannounced training activities would frighten and upset neighbors because we failed to notify them and they assumed the worst. A year ago, I publicly apologized for not notifying neighbors who were caught off guard by a training; I committed that it would not happen again. As part of this commitment, we began requiring neighborhood notification and signs at the scene for trainings like this to avoid neighborhood frustrations. The signs read “Police Training in Progress.”



