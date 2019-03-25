Police announced training to make neighbors aware; sounds shouldn’t be loud

Stories of public school teachers paying for school supplies out of their own pockets are frequently told, and most often framed to put the blame on underfunded schools. But, as local school boards implicitly make teachers pay for supplies while spending hundreds of millions on non-instructional functions, legislation pending in the Kansas House, HB 2233, would provide a $500 stipend per classroom teacher. Yet, neither the KNEA nor KASB support the bill. Even though school districts are sitting on record amounts of unencumbered funds, over $950 million, these groups just want to see more money appropriated with no strings attached. No classroom teacher should have to pay for necessary classroom school supplies — and this legislation shouldn’t be necessary.

This bill calls to mind a conversation I had with a retired elementary school teacher. He and most of his colleagues also bought supplies with their own funds. He recalled having to buy magnets and batteries for two science units. The problem, he said, was not a lack of funds, but a lack of proper budgeting and resource allocation.