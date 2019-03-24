Schools should budget so teachers don’t have to buy supplies

This past Wednesday started off pretty much like any other mid-March weekday, as I perused Twitter and Facebook, did some editing, and planned where I’d watch the Jayhawks play their first-round game in the NCCAA tournament.

But then on my Twitter feed came a flurry of tweets: a coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats was attempting to move Medicaid expansion onto the House floor, to pass Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposal. Whoa! For a legislative geek like me this was the equivalent of a potential miracle upset in first-round NCAA game. You can’t quite believe that the underdogs will pull it off, and you’ve got to keep watching.