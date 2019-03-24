Schools should budget so teachers don’t have to buy supplies

Stories of public school teachers paying for school supplies out of their own pockets are frequently told, and most often framed to put the blame on underfunded schools. But, as local school boards implicitly make teachers pay for supplies while spending hundreds of millions on non-instructional functions, legislation pending in the Kansas House, HB 2233, would provide a $500 stipend per classroom teacher. Yet, neither the KNEA nor KASB support the bill. Even though school districts are sitting on record amounts of unencumbered funds, over $950 million, these groups just want to see more money appropriated with no strings attached. No classroom teacher should have to pay for necessary classroom school supplies — and this legislation shouldn’t be necessary.
This bill calls to mind a conversation I had with a retired elementary school teacher. He and most of his colleagues also bought supplies with their own funds. He recalled having to buy magnets and batteries for two science units. The problem, he said, was not a lack of funds, but a lack of proper budgeting and resource allocation.
Classroom supplies are part of the district’s budget for instruction, according to the Kansas Accounting Handbook for Unified School Districts, published by the Kansas Department of Education. The handbook provides a broad definition of ‘instruction” and describes the importance of Function 1000, Instruction:
“Although all other functions are important, this function acts as the most important part of the education program, the very foundation on which everything else is built. If this function fails to perform at the needed level, the whole educational program is doomed to failure regardless of how well the other functions perform.”
The handbook devotes 13 pages to listing every conceivable supply used by students and teachers in the district. You would be hard pressed to see an item on a store receipt that is not listed in the handbook.
School districts have the responsibility to budget and provide sufficient resources for the classroom. If supplies run low, it isn’t cost effective to have teachers buy supplies individually, but if they must, they should be reimbursed. If districts are diverting needed classroom resources elsewhere, then districts are not providing resources reasonably calculated to achieve student goals and outcomes. Currently, districts are only spending around 54 percent of their budgets, on average, on instruction.
Districts should follow the directive of the handbook on the importance of instruction and budget accordingly, making the classroom and the classroom teacher the first priority, the “foundation,” if you will, on which the balance of the budget is built. To do otherwise, will, according to the handbook, doom to failure all other functions, no matter how well they are performing. The Legislature needs to take action to ensure that the handbook directive is followed. That means building school district budgets from the classroom up, not from the administration building down. Until this happens, students stand to suffer academically, teachers will continue to be short-changed, and taxpayers will again be footing the bill for litigation.
