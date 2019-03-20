Farm Bureau health plan is a wolf in sheep’s clothing

A large population of Kansans delay seeking healthcare for several reasons; one of those is the limited number of providers, especially in rural areas. One proven intervention is to increase the number of primary care APRNs. APRNs are nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, nurse anesthetists and clinical nurse specialists who have masters or doctorate degrees and can be primary care providers.

Hurdles to primary care include difficulty finding a primary care provider, delays in treatment, appointments scheduled days and weeks into the future and trouble finding providers who accept uninsured patients or Medicaid reimbursement. According to the Health Resources and Service Administration, more than 994,000 Kansans live in designated health provider shortage areas. Access to mental health care professionals is even more elusive, with only 31 percent of the population having adequate access to psychiatric care.