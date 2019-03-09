We need to find new pathways to keep Wichita State, and Wichita, growing and thriving

On Jan. 13, Pete Meitzner abandoned his City Council office and crossed the street to take office as a Sedgwick County Commissioner. It is a short walk across Central Avenue, but a very big step financially for Meitzner.

His salary as a City Council member was about $40,000. Across the street, he will make $98,304 a year as a Sedgwick County Commissioner, more than doubling his annual salary on the City Council.