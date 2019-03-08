There are ways to improve criminal justice without breaking the bank

There’s certainly a correlation between the decline in state funding and the rise in student tuition and fees at Kansas public universities over the past decade (Eagle editorial 3-8-2019). But other changes in society, industry and technology have also spurred universities to spend money to improve teaching methods, student services and facilities.

We have few good options for meeting WSU’s needs. We depend on tuition and fees, along with taxpayer funding, donors, foundations and research grants to provide the dollars that deliver education and research for the good of students and society.