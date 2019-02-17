Legislating is a marathon, not a sprint

As Kansas lawmakers consider the governor’s proposal on Medicaid expansion it’s important to understand what it is and how it will impact Kansans. Medicaid expansion is a part of the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare. With it, states can expand Medicaid coverage for able-to-work, childless adults making below federal poverty income limits. However, the extra government spending on expansion does not go to traditional Medicaid patients, such as pregnant women, disabled persons and children, to name a few.