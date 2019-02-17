There’s no widespread public demand for Medicaid expansion

Members of the Sedgwick County Commission have two very important decisions to make, and they need to get them both right.

First, they need to decide if they are going to conduct the badly needed ethics investigation into commissioner misconduct that occurred in 2017 and 2018. Previously, the commission voted to conduct this investigation, but they have yet to follow through. Failed leadership and improper behavior by the some of the commissioners during those years has led to multiple FBI investigations and a soon-to-be completed KOMA investigation by the District Attorney’s Office. The reputation of the commission has been shattered.