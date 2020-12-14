Editorials
After SCOTUS defeat, Kansas should forget Kobach’s voter-fraud crusade — for good
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear Kris Kobach’s proof-of-citizenship voter registration law, can we please put this embarrassing episode of Kansas legislation behind us?
Or does Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt have more nonsense waiting in queue?
Schmidt is 0-for-2 in ridiculous legal maneuvers this month, after the high court also declined to hear a lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in four battleground states.
The attorney general shouldn’t have signed Kansas’ name to the bogus, baseless Texas lawsuit, and he shouldn’t have asked the Supreme Court to rule on Kobach’s racist bit of voter suppression, which repeatedly was struck down by lower courts.
Last Friday’s rejection prompted the state’s top prosecutor to declare it time to “put this election behind us.”
Let’s hope he and GOP lawmakers admit that it’s long past time to abandon their hostile and repeated attacks on people’s right to vote.
Kobach’s law, which required prospective voters to provide a birth certificate, passport or other documents proving their citizenship before they could register, caused more than 30,000 Kansas voters to go into a suspended registration status before the law was struck down in 2018.
And not just struck down. If you recall, a federal judge also ordered then-Secretary of State Kobach to take a remedial law school class after he embarrassed himself during proceedings and was found in contempt.
This is the leader Schmidt wanted to emulate. This is the law he wanted to revive. This is the battle he wanted to fight.
Thankfully, wisely, the Supreme Court isn’t hearing it.
By denying the state’s petition, the court upheld rulings by the U.S. Court for the District of Kansas and the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals that found Kansas’ proof of citizenship law to be unconstitutional.
That should be the end of the line for Kobach, who tried and failed to become governor in 2018, and then tried and failed to win a U.S. Senate seat this year.
Let’s hope it also ends the chorus of false claims that elections in Kansas and elsewhere were somehow rigged or riddled with fraud.
They weren’t. They aren’t. And the faster Schmidt and other Kobach toadies can abandon these bogus crusades, the faster we can move on to more pressing and important issues.
For starters, Schmidt and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwabb might consider making it easier, not harder, for voters to cast ballots, particularly during a pandemic.
Can Monday’s Supreme Court rejection be the last we hear of Kobach and his ill-advised voter fraud measures? Can we clap our hands together, brush off the muddy remnants of the past seven years and finally put his embarrassing legacy in our rear-view mirror?
Let’s hope so.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
What is an editorial?
Editorials reflect the positions of the editorial board, which is separate from the news department and serves as The Wichita Eagle’s institutional voice. Members of the board are: Tony Berg, publisher; Michael Roehrman, executive editor; and Suzanne Perez, opinion editor. Most editorials are written by Perez and edited by Roehrman. Editorials are unsigned because they represent the board’s consensus positions, not the views of individual writers. Read about other types of editorial content by clicking the arrow in the upper right.
What is an opinion column?
An opinion column reflects a staff member’s personal take on a topic of local or state interest. While columns run in The Eagle’s editorial section, they may or may not reflect the collective opinion of the editorial board.
What is guest commentary?
Guest commentaries usually are columns about local and state issues penned by writers who have an expertise in the subject area being written about. Traditionally, a guest commentary is written by someone who lives in the area or has a connection to it.
What is a letter to the editor?
A letter to the editor is a short opinion item, usually fewer than 200 words, written by someone who lives in the region. A letter may weigh in on a local issue, offer a criticism or simply recognize a good deed. Letters may be submitted via this form or sent to letters@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments