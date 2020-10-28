The Eagle endorses U.S. Senate candidate who would put Kansas people above party

In times of crisis, Kansans need representatives who will believe science, listen to experts, stand up for what’s right and champion good policies regardless of political party.

In the race for Kansas’ U.S. Senate seat, that candidate is Democrat Barbara Bollier.

If elected, Bollier would make history as the first Democrat to win a Kansas U.S. Senate seat since 1932 — a fact her opponent and other Republican loyalists admonish as an affront to traditional Kansas values.

On the contrary, Bollier’s decade-long record in the Kansas Legislature shows she’s a centrist in the style of Nancy Kassebaum — a former Republican senator she points to as an example of good leadership and moderate thinking.

As a state lawmaker, Bollier wasn’t afraid to buck party leadership on behalf of her constituents and common sense, arguing against Gov. Sam Brownback’s failed tax policies and in favor of increased funding for public schools.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s no surprise that more than 80 current and former Republican leaders have endorsed her campaign. Bollier is an independent thinker and would be a refreshing voice of reason in Congress.

Common sense on COVID-19

As a U.S. senator, Bollier would be a key vote during America’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, an issue where she differs significantly from her opponent.

Like Bollier, Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is a doctor. Unlike Bollier, he says he’s proud of the federal response to COVID-19 so far and is just fine with the chaotic, piecemeal approach that has led to another surge in coronavirus cases.

“The federal government’s job is to give you the resources, and then each community has to solve this one community at a time,” Marshall told The Eagle editorial board.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Marshall has campaigned in large crowds without wearing a mask. He also took hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against COVID-19, choosing to follow President Trump rather than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which cautioned against the medication.

During an interview via Zoom with the editorial boards of The Eagle and The Kansas City Star, Bollier stressed the importance of leading by example and following safety guidelines, including physical distancing and wearing masks.

“This is an expectation for how we care for and love one another,” she said. “It’s what we need to do to slow the spread of the virus.”

People over party

Bollier also recognizes the need for swift, solid economic recovery measures, including a second-round stimulus bill that has been held up by political infighting.

In typical Trumpian style, Marshall blames House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the current delay, then points to his support of CARES Act funding for testing, treatment and vaccine research, and the Paycheck Protection Program, which helped Kansas businesses.

Bollier stresses the need to both boost the economy and protect against a rising national deficit, and she’s realistic about the timeline for doing that.

“Every economist that I’ve discussed this with says we have to get money into our economy until we have a vaccine to salvage it,” she said.

“So no, there isn’t going to be a balanced budget tomorrow, but that has to be the goal that we work toward. . . . It’s going to take time.”

Unlike many of her Democratic colleagues, Bollier does not support the Green New Deal or every element of a tax plan proposed by former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee.

She does support broad-based immigration reform, including a path to citizenship for people who came to the United States illegally as children.

And she thinks it’s shameful that during the past few years, hundreds of migrant children were taken from their parents at the Mexican border. A new report shows many of their families can’t be found.

“We’re going to have to hold people accountable and start to work” reconnecting those families, Bollier said.

Marshall called the separations “a misnomer,” and said any children taken from their parents had been reunited using DNA testing.

He said immigrant children remaining at the border had been saved from sex trafficking and are being held in “phenomenal camps” where “they’re treating them better than we do our military.”

That’s simply a denial of facts, and it shows Marshall’s blind loyalty to his president and party.

Kansans deserve better. We need a measured, truth-based, moderate voice in the U.S. Senate. The country needs someone who will consider all sides and do what’s right.

That’s why we recommend Bollier for U.S. Senate.