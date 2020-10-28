The Eagle endorses a refreshing new voice for Sedgwick County’s District 2

Sarah Lopez is challenging incumbent Michael O’Donnell for the 2nd District seat on the Sedgwick County Commission.

The choice facing voters in Sedgwick County’s District 2 this election could not be more clear or more crucial:

Michael O’Donnell, an incumbent seeking his second term on the commission, embodies the worst of politics — a dishonest, self-serving public official with a history of shady behavior, culminating recently in widespread calls for his resignation.

Sarah Lopez, his opponent, is a first-time candidate with private-sector experience, clear priorities, thoughtful policy stances and a commitment to doing what’s best for Wichita-area residents.

We heartily endorse Lopez for the Sedgwick County Commission’s District 2 position, which represents Haysville, Clearwater and parts of southwest Wichita.

To be clear: Our recommendation isn’t merely an anyone-but-O’Donnell decision. Lopez demonstrates a deep understanding of issues facing the Wichita community, and she recognizes the need to prioritize people over politics.

Lopez works in information technology for Ascension, the parent company of Wichita’s Via Christi hospital system, and would bring an informed perspective as county officials deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike her opponent, who opposed Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide mask order and went mask-less to a crowded public rally, Lopez stresses the importance of listening to medical professionals about COVID-19 and wearing a mask to control its spread.

“Public health should never in any way be political. . . . It should not be turned into an ‘us vs. them’ anything,” Lopez told The Eagle editorial board.

“If you don’t have any kind of health care background, you should not be saying you know better than physicians.”

O’Donnell did not respond to the editorial board’s request for an interview and has not returned calls from Eagle reporters for the past several weeks.

Lopez said her top priority as a Sedgwick County Commissioner would be mental health. She shares openly with voters that she sees a counselor regularly for anxiety issues — “I go every Monday” — adding that leaders should speak up about their own struggles to reduce the stigma around mental health treatment.

She praised the Integrated Care Team, or ICT 1, a project aimed at better treating those in mental health crisis by responding to calls with a team made up of a law enforcement officer, a mental health specialist and a paramedic. She said the county should increase funding so ICT 1 teams could be available 24 hours a day.

Lopez favors more diversity in local leadership and advisory roles, and she supports the Black Lives Matter movement, which she describes as “an ongoing awareness campaign.”

“I did go to a Black Lives Matter protest (following the killing of George Floyd),” Lopez said. “I stood right next to our police chief, and we prayed right there together.”

Law enforcement leaders and officers want to work together with the community, she said.

Contrary to what O’Donnell claims in campaign ads that feature a doctored photo of her at the Wichita protest, Lopez said she does not support defunding the police.

“You can support Black Lives Matter and at the same time support our law enforcement officers,” she said. “It’s not an ‘or,’ it’s an ‘and’ conversation. . . . It’s sad that it’s just another thing being used to polarize people.”

Overwhelming evidence shows that O’Donnell is not fit for public office and doesn’t deserve a second term on the County Commission. Lopez would serve with integrity, and voters should give her the opportunity.