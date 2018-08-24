It’s time to change Wichita’s perception of a college education

When it comes to valuing education, more than three-quarters of Americans say going to college is extremely or very important. But when Wichitans are asked the same question, far fewer – just 54 percent – place the same value on college, the Pew Research Center reports.
That finding struck James Chung, the Harvard-educated economist and Wichita native who has studied his hometown in efforts to ensure its future. “I’ve never been in a city where people are so willing, proactively, to talk negatively about higher education institutions and about higher education in general,” he told the Eagle.
Some Wichitans might not believe the numbers. Others might not think it matters. From my position as president of Friends University, I have to say, respectfully but firmly, that I disagree.
Having worked in education in other parts of the country and conferred regularly with Kansas educators, I’ve heard dismissive comments firsthand and seen the success of other communities that value college more.
Jobs and future success depend on college education. A Georgetown University study estimated by the year 2020, 65 percent of all jobs would require higher education.
As it should, our city values technical education, such as training to build aircraft. However, we need to value a full range of education options, including colleges and the experiences they provide. We need the full offering of career paths to create and fill jobs and to keep our young people from moving away.
I have thought a good deal about why many in Wichita view college negatively. One reason is that technical education provides jobs that offer a good living and many of these workers are needed in Wichita. At the same time we have a shortage of teachers, nurses, engineers and cyber security professionals. Without a doubt, cost is a factor. Parents and students hear horror stories of leaving college with massive debt and no job. Some are true. But in Wichita, that story is a false one.
The average debt for a student coming out of a Kansas private college is $21,000, which is about the cost of a Chevy Malibu. At Friends, the average debt per student is even lower. A Malibu will wear out; an investment in college won’t.
So how can we change this perception, while also filling needs and jobs? One way would be for business and industry to invest in majors such as elementary education so we have excellent teachers for our school systems. Another would be for businesses to provide incentives to Wichita students in industries of demand, such as cyber technology. More employers could match the discounts Friends and other schools offer to employees returning to finish degrees.
Economic arguments are important, but others are as well. College is an excellent place to mature and to develop a worldview. On campus, young people learn to read and write effectively. Having spent my career around inquisitive, challenging students, I can attest they’re asking the big questions of life and discovering what is important to their future.
That’s a good thing. Our nation needs citizens and workers who can make an impact. At Friends and many Kansas colleges, we are building the next generation of leaders – people who think for themselves, solve problems and have integrity. We need leaders who are nurses, engineers, social workers, accountants, cyber security experts and teachers. Colleges train those people.
Let’s change the perception about college, because it will serve our future well.
Dr. Amy Bragg Carey is president of Friends University.
