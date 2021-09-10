Here’s how Kansas can help families of those who died on 9-11 or serve daily now

Members of the Wichita Navy Reserve stand at attention in October 2020 during a funeral for war veteran. The Blackwell Journal-Tribune

Two decades have passed since a dark time in our nation’s history. Following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, first responders and front-line workers bore much of the brunt of the destruction impact and recovery efforts. Many of those heroes have faced a new challenge over the past two years with the devastation of COVID-19.

At United WE, we make a concentrated effort to acknowledge the struggles of front-line veteran and survivor families. We know that our work cannot replace the grief felt by the families impacted by events like 9-11 or COVID, but we know that policies and programs can help share the burden.

Service members in Kansas put their lives on the line each day and their family members make great sacrifices as their loved ones serve and protect our Kansas communities. Supporting these families and removing obstacles to higher education is a small token of gratitude for families of fallen or injured veterans, first responders and public safety officers.

We thank Gov. Laura Kelly for signing House Bill 2021 into law. We are grateful for Rep. Troy Waymaster introducing this important legislation and for Rep. Susan Estes ensuring its passage.

The bill waives tuition and fees for spouses and dependents of public safety officers and personnel who are injured or disabled while performing service-related duties. This important legislation furthers our mission to advance all women’s economic leadership by expanding an education fund for spouses and family members of individuals who died, and now includes individuals injured in the line of duty. It allows for up to $350,000 to be awarded per year.

So how does this impact you as a Kansas citizen or local leader?

More access to higher educational opportunities means a stronger economy. Expanding educational opportunities for wartime veteran and first responder survivors greatly benefits Kansas military and first responder families — women, men and children.

With it, the children and spouses of veterans or first responders killed or injured in the line of duty have the opportunity to get a higher education without the stress of paying tuition or going into debt. Higher levels of educational attainment are associated with higher incomes and improved health outcomes.

Investing in our families’ ability to fully participate in the workforce is a fitting tribute to those individuals who chose to serve their communities. Providing resources for the families who have sacrificed so much is a small token of gratitude. Kansas has the ingredients necessary to expand the economy and policies to facilitate the empowerment of Kansas families.

Legislation like HB 2021 is vital for many who have lost loved ones in the line of duty and is a step in the right direction to support the dignity and livelihood of survivors and families of our state’s heroes.

As we observe the 20th anniversary of 9-11 and continue the battle against the coronavirus, we know there will inevitably be future challenges impacting our nation. The families of those who have put their lives on the line to defend our country deserve more than our thanks — they deserve our wholehearted support. We need more legislation like HB 2021 that honors their sacrifices and reflects Kansas’ ongoing commitment to our military families, higher education and workforce development opportunities.