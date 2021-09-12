Letters to the editor on gun rights, abortion, and wearing masks

To submit a letter to the editor, email letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Biden’s ammo ban

The Biden administration is banning importation of Russian manufactured ammunition ostensibly as reciprocity for the poising of Alexei Navalny.

The real intent of this under-reported executive action is mean spirited harassment of the law abiding American shooting public who have used this inexpensive ammunition for years.

The gun control efforts of the Democrats have met with little success legislatively. So they enforce their will on an unwilling public through administrative gimmicks that will make an already severe ammunition shortage worse.

When the people reject Democratic gun control policy electively, they concentrate on shoving it down your throat administratively.

The right to choose

Regarding the new Texas abortion law...

Americans talk about human rights violations throughout the world and yet within our own borders there are those who seek to control a woman’s right to her own bodily autonomy.

Abortions come for many reasons: economic, physical, mental and otherwise. Who among us is so all-knowing as to judge when another person must bear a child to term, regardless of the outcome?

Unwanted children should not count on protections by social services — by then, the assistance is too late. Of course, every child should be born into a loving, secure environment, but the truth is, that does not always happen. Why are we not more concerned with protecting the children who are already born?

The ideal solution would be readily available birth control to all who are choosing to be sexually active. Until we can put that kind of system into play, accidents will occur, children who are deformed beyond viability will be diagnosed, and the only person who should be consulted as to a decision to end a pregnancy or not is the woman and her physician.

Sadly, women seem to be the easy target for paternalistic protection.

Individual ‘rights’

When people aren’t interested in using their rational minds and educating themselves as to what is in their — and the community’s — best interest, society is in trouble. With closed minds they selfishly confuse their wants with their rights.

When you look around it looks like the sense of “me” and what I want is overriding rational thinking and a sense of what is in the best interest of “we.” People are forgetting their responsibilities and concern for the well-being of society. It is tearing us apart, and some of it is literally killing us. The refusal to wear masks and get a vaccination immediately come to mind, as do Second Amendment rights.

Required reading

“From the front lines, here’s is what severe COVID-19 looks like, (Sept. 3 Opinion) should be required reading That you for printing respiratory therapist Karen Gallardo’s op-ed from the Los Angeles Times.

Commissioner Lopez

Regarding “Commissioner counters COVID naysayers by collecting treats, cards for health workers,” (Aug. 31):

It is about time a public servant started acting like one. I’m proud of Sedgwick County Commissioner Sarah Lopez. Please keep up your good work!

MTW’s leader

The Wichita community has many reasons to be thankful for its very vibrant arts venues. It helps make for a better lifestyle for all of us.

One such venue just celebrated its 50th anniversary — Music Theatre of Wichita. Producing Director Wayne Bryan’s 33 years of solid leadership with vision and compassion, and a steady hand, is what brought MTW to that magic 50. Had MTW not have had the foresight and good fortune to select and retain his services in 1988, who knows if there would have even been a 50th? Thank You.