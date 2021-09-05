Let’s work together to make sure Black and Brown people in Wichita get the vaccine

In December 2020, the Wichita Black Alliance distributed thousands of masks and yard signs in the Atwater neighborhood as part of “Facts Not Fear Covid Awareness Day.” The Wichita Black Nurses Association and Sedgwick County Health Department are now working together, operating mobile COVID vaccine clinics in hopes of boosting vaccination rates among Black and Brown residents.

Through the past 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic, we have all experienced massive changes to our lives as COVID-19 has impacted how we work, go to school and visit our friends and family.

We have also seen loved ones get sick and even pass away before their time.

I’m a retired nurse and original member of the Wichita Black Nurses Association and I knew I couldn’t sit back and do nothing, especially with so many in our community are suffering. At Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, the hospital where I worked for years, Black and Brown patients have been dying at a higher rate than patients of other ethnicities.

I went in and got my vaccine as soon as I could — but as I stood in line hardly anyone there looked like me. That’s when I knew I had to get involved.

As the delta variant hits Kansas with full force, I’m keeping up the fight to get people vaccinated so we can end this deadly pandemic.

I reached out to the local health department to see how we could engage Black nurses to help people better trust the system and get the COVID-19 vaccines. From my 52-year career as a nurse, I’ve found that the best way to reach people is to meet them where they are. That’s why, with the support of the Wichita Black Nurses Association and the Sedgwick County Health Department, I spearheaded the launch of mobile vaccination clinics at churches in Black and Brown neighborhoods across Wichita.

Rather than asking my elderly neighbors to struggle through online appointments and registration and force people to deal with the hassle of getting downtown or having to stand in long lines, we went into our community to vaccinate people.

It was important for people to see doctors and nurses who looked like them putting shots in arms. It was also important for people who were skeptical to have their questions answered by a trusted member of their community.

What started with three churches back in March has only grown. But the delta variant is a whole new ballgame, and we can’t slow down or get complacent.

I know people are afraid; I know they have questions. I’ve had countless conversations with people in my community who were skeptical about the vaccine. I know there is a lot of misinformation and fear swirling around about COVID — I’ve even heard it from my own family. Unfortunately, a lack of access to education and health care have continued to drive these disparities. But we can’t let that stop us from keeping ourselves and our families safe.

If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, I urge you to talk to someone you trust and get answers to your questions. Think about the people in your life who might be impacted. Consider how getting vaccinated will help your entire community, allowing kids to get back to school safely, businesses to remain open, and lives to be saved.

If you are vaccinated, please talk to your family members, friends and neighbors and encourage them to do the same. Those conversations can be the most effective way to reach people, and you’ll be doing your part to protect their health and help your community.

I know I’m not going to quit until I reach everyone who can be convinced to get vaccinated. I hope you’ll join me in this effort. Together, we can all do our part to keep Kansas safe and healthy.