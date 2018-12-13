Letters to the editor (Dec. 13, 2018)

Short termism
This supplements the Opinion page article "Saying 'you're fired' too often is bad...." (Dec. 12). On entering federal government service, I was treated to an extensive orientation at the Brookings Institution where it was disclosed that the term of service of deputy and assistant departmental secretaries was typically 18 months. But these departures were usually voluntary, not firings. It was also stated that these positions were crucial to the successful implementation of the policies of the administration and Congress. How did effective policies ever get put into useful practice? Maybe that short termism explains a lot.
Harry R. Clements, Wichita
‘Let them eat cake’
After read the demands of the French protesters, the Yellow Jackets, it seems as if they have some of the same problems as our middle class. When it comes to shouldering the burden of climate change with higher gas and diesel prices, that was just the straw that broke the camel’s back. The French people have to compete in the same global economy that we do. They have a strong currency, lots of regulations and competition from foreign workers. This brings high unemployment and low wages and lot of economic stress.
President Marcon seems to have a "let them eat cake" attitude when it comes to their grievances. He seems more interested in the needs of the world than of the people who elected him. As a poster boy of globalism I would be careful if I were him. If I recall France's history right, the last time the ruling class became more interested in situations in the world like our revolution instead of taking care of the needs of their own citizens, they quit literally lost their heads.
Mike Hubbell, Kingman
Time to change on carbon
I would like to comment about the recent stories about climate change. It is time for us to place a price on carbon. Many people think that we are privatizing the profits for selling carbon and socializing the costs.
It is true that burning fossil fuels has had great benefits for mankind. However the cost is outweighing the benefits. And we never considered the scale we would reach nor the quantity of fuel that we would burn. It is time to change.
As a member of the citizens climate lobby, I’d like to recommend a carbon fee and dividend plan that will be introduced in the next Congress.
It is a bipartisan beginning to move us more rapidly toward the very important goal of reducing our carbon footprint. Remember, when you burn 1 gallon of gasoline you produce 20 pounds of carbon dioxide.
The social cost of carbon is rising every day. It’s time to do something about it.
Pat Pirotte, Wichita
Cruel Cuba
January 1 marks the 60th anniversary of the socialist dictatorship in Cuba.
Free elections have not been held during this time. Only one political party is allowed – the Communist Party. The new “constitution” gives citizens the right to harm or killl offenders if they challenge the status quo.
The state owns and controls newspapers, television and radio. Internet is not available to the average Cuban. All economic activity is controlled by the state and there is very little “private” enterprise.
Cuba was one of the most prosperous countries in Latin America prior to 1959, despite a history of political instability. The mortality rate was third lowest in the world, lower than the U.S. Cuba was second in Latin America in average number of doctors per capita.
In 1958, Cuba ranked eighth in the world in salaries paid to industrial workers with the lowest unemployment rate in Latin America. Cuba had the highest budget for education in Latin America. There were hundreds of private schools and six private and public universities.
The thousands of old cars? They were new in pre-Castro Cuba.
This is a cruel and oppressive state. A socialist dictatorship was not the answer to our political and social problems.
Gus Campuzano, Wichita
