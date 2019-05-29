An EF-4 tornado ripped through NE Kansas, injuring 18, weather service finds

Tornado leaves path of destruction through Linwood, Kansas A tornado that tore through the town of Linwood, Kansas on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, left behind a path of destruction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tornado that tore through the town of Linwood, Kansas on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, left behind a path of destruction.

A mile-wide tornado that ripped through northeast Kansas Tuesday evening was classified as an EF-4, according to preliminary findings released by the National Weather Service.

The tornado, with estimated winds up to 170 mph, touched down in Douglas County shortly after 6 p.m. It stayed on the ground for more than 31 miles before lifting in southern Leavenworth County, the weather service posted on Twitter. The weather service sent crews out on Wednesday to survey the damage.

Eighteen people were injured, it said. No fatalities were reported.

Our KS storm damage survey team is back and here are the preliminary results:



The tornado caused widespread damage, tearing through dozens of homes and buildings south of Lawrence and in Linwood

Then, just before 8 p.m., an EF-2 tornado swept through part of Clay County, impacting parts of Kearney and Excelsior Springs in Missouri.

No injuries were reported, but the tornado left a path of mangled roofs, uprooted trees and scattered debris.

