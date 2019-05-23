In Missouri tornado that killed 3, couple in their 80s found 200 yards from home

“The last storm that hit like this was 14 years ago, “ Golden City home destroyed by tornado A home was destroyed by a tornado Wednesday night outside of Golden City. The home is located on Missouri highway 126 just west, about 2 miles, of Golden City in Barton County in southwest Missouri. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A home was destroyed by a tornado Wednesday night outside of Golden City. The home is located on Missouri highway 126 just west, about 2 miles, of Golden City in Barton County in southwest Missouri.

Among the three dead in a tornado in southwest Missouri Wednesday were a married couple in their 80s and a 56-year-old woman whose husband was seriously injured, according to authorities.

Kenneth G. Harris, 86, and his wife Opal P. Harris, 83, were found about 200 yards from their home in the 800 block of SE 80th Lane after the tornado slammed Golden City about 9:30 p.m., according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Betty R. Berg, 56, was located amid debris just outside her mobile home in the 800 block of E State Route 126. Her husband, Mark Berg, 56, suffered serious injuries. The highway patrol released the names Thursday morning.

The three who died lived just outside of city limits, said Sgt. John Luekenhoff of the highway patrol.

Golden City is a town of about 750 people in Barton County. It is about about 140 miles south of Kansas City.

The tornado tore the roof off of a bin at the MFA fertilizer plant, causing authorities to evacuate residents within a one-mile radius.

Luekenhoff said Thursday he did not immediately know if residents were allowed to return to their households.

The tornado and associated high winds downed trees and power lines within Golden City. Several structures outside the city also were damaged.

About 40 miles to the southwest, authorities in Carl Junction reported significant structure damage as tornadoes swept through the area. No serious injuries were reported there but high winds mangled roofs, fences, farm buildings and utility poles.

A tornado was spotted on the ground in Carl Junction, Mo. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, just 10 miles north of Joplin.